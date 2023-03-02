2019 Storage is open and ready to serve Moffat County

Brandi Meek and Jeremy Lueck cut the ribbon on Thursday, March 2, to officially open their new facility, 2019 Storage, at 72 Terrace Lane just north of Craig, an endeavor that’s intended to invest in their family and in the community.

The couple said they wanted to create a business to help keep dollars and services in the community where they have built their careers and family. 2019 Storage, named for the year the couple was married, is rooted in family and the community.

Meek is a real estate broker at Cornerstone Realty in Craig, and her husband said they see the new business as a way to put aside money for their children’s college educations and one day their own retirements.

The couple’s kids — Tucker, a high school senior; Carter, an eighth grader; and 3-year-old Irelyn, who will be starting pre-school in the fall — helped their parents cut the ribbon this week, along with two of the newest Craig Chamber of Commerce board members.

As a superintendent for a construction company in Steamboat Springs, Lueck said it made sense to work on a project that was in the construction realm and that he could mostly build himself.

The duo did almost all of the work themselves on the brand new storage facility that houses 49 units, a mixture of 10 foot by 15 foot units and 10 foot by 20 foot units. The couple had some help from family, and said that when they hired folks, they hired locally. Lueck added that even financing for the project went through a local lender.

“The grand plan is to use some of the profits to make donations to the city Parks and Rec department,” Lueck said.

Specifically, they want to donate to the scholarship fund the city uses to cover fees for eligible youth to participate in sports and recreational activities.

After Thursday’s ribbon cutting, the facility is open for business and customers can go online to reserve storage space.

Lueck said this is still only phase one of the process, and in the future, there are plans to build two more rows of storage on-site.

The facility is currently monitored with cameras for safety, and once the snow melts in the spring, there will be an automated gate to fully secure the site. For more, visit 2019storage.com .