2019 Moffat County budget up for vote during Tuesday meeting

CRAIG — The Moffat County Board of County Commissioners is expected to vote on the 2019 Moffat County budget following a final public hearing on the matter when the BOCC meets Tuesday, Dec. 11, at the Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way.

The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m., but the budget hearing — which appears about midway through a lengthy agenda — doesn't get underway until 9:15. Following the hearing, commissioners will vote on Resolution 2018-125, the 2019 county budget, as well as three related resolutions to appropriate funds, set mill levies, and set sales tax designations.

The 2019 Moffat County budget totals $114.7 million, which tops the 2018 budget by 18.18 percent, however, most of this increase is attributable to Memorial Regional Hospital, which is an enterprise fund and the county's largest budgetary component.

Memorial Regional Health's portion of the budget grew by more than $16 million, going from $60,373,587 in 2018 to $76,469,058 in 2019. Without that component, county spending will increase by $1,551,295, or 4.23 percent, from 2018 to 2019, under the budget.

Another public hearing scheduled for Tuesday, this one slated for 9 a.m., will deal with an application for resubdivision filed by resident Vicki Runnion. According to a document from the Moffat County Planning Commission, Runnion — who owns more than 120 acres in Wildlife Estates II, wants to resubdivide and replat lots 34 through 40 and lots 44 through 60, creating three lots of 35 acres or more and leaving lots 30 to 33, 41 to 43, and 61 to 63.

Also on the agenda for Tuesday's BOCC meeting:

Recommended Stories For You

Commissioners are expected to honor first responders by proclaiming Dec. 12 First Responders Appreciation Day in Moffat County. BOCC Chairman Ray Beck invites all first responders to attend the meeting.

Road and Bridge Department Director Dan Miller will make bid recommendations for a landfill trash compactor and discuss early closure of the landfill on Christmas Eve.

Department of Human Services Director Dollie Rose will provide departmental updates, electronic transactions, and monthly reports.

County Attorney Rebecca Tyree and Human Resources Director Lynnette Siedschlaw will give a presentation on Resolution 2018-132, which would amend the county's motor vehicle policy.

Siedschlaw will present two personnel requests.

Office of Development Services Director Roy Tipton will make a bid recommendation for a dishwasher for the Public Safety Center.

Commissioners will hear a presentation from Sherrie Johnson, of the Moffat County EMS Council, about Memorial Regional Health's boundary with Maybell.

Commissioners will hear a presentation from Ann Dodd, of Daughters of the American Revolution/Augusta Wallihan Chapter, about a proclamation regarding Bill of Rights Day in Moffat County.

Contact Jim Patterson at 970-875-1790 or jpatterson@CraigDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JimPatterson15.