2019 Best of Moffat County: Wide range of businesses, pros take honors in Services category

News | June 29, 2019

Craig Press Staff
Masterworks Mechanical, Country Living Realty and Mountain Man Taxidermy were among many winners in the 2019 Best of Moffat County.
File Photos
Jones & Associates was voted Best Accounting Firm for the 2019 Best of Moffat County contest.
Michelle Balleck

• BEST ACCOUNTING FIRM
Jones & Associates
Second Place
THPK
Runner Up
Lewis Accounting and Tax Services

• BEST AUTO REPAIR
Precision Auto Service
Second Place
Victory Motors of Craig
Runner Up
Big O Tires

Best Bank, Best Mortgage/Home Loan Provider — Yampa Valley Bank; Best Customer Service — Roxanne Marshall
Andy Bockelman

• BEST BANK
Yampa Valley Bank
Second Place
Bank of Colorado
Runner Up
Bank of the San Juans

Shey Ellis of Stylz 5th Avenue, was voted Best Barber for Best of Moffat County.
Sasha Nelson/staff

BEST BARBER
Shey Ellis  — Stylz 5th Avenue
Second Place
Josh Fessler — Fessler’s Barbershop and Salon
Runner Up
Christie Jeffcoat — The Rusted Shear Salon

Best Cable or Satellite Provider — Zirkel Wireless
Andy Bockelman

BEST CABLE OR SATELLITE PROVIDER
Zirkel Wireless
Second Place
High Rapids
Runner Up
Spectrum

BEST CAR WASH
Super Wash
Second Place
Hi-Performance Car Wash
Runner Up
Lupe Rodriguez

• BEST CARPET CLEANING
Great Divide Cleaning
Second Place
Clean Feat
Runner Up
Acuna’s Flooring

BEST CELL PHONE PROVIDER
Union Wireless
Second Place
Verizon Authorized Retailer
Runner Up
Straight Talk

• BEST CHILD CARE
Brandi Shipman
Second Place
Linda Nichols
Runner Up
Joyfully Growing Child Care

Jenison Custom Builders was voted Best Contractor in the 2019 Best of Moffat County.
Joe Moylan

• BEST CONTRACTOR
Jenison Custom Builders
Second Place
Charchalis Construction
Runner Up
Dennis Fredrickson

• BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE
Roxanne Marshall — Yampa Valley Bank
Second Place
Travis Wondra — Big O Tires
Runner Up
Christie Jeffcoat — The Rusted Shear Salon

BEST ELECTRICIAN
Dave Corey
Second Place
Marty Behrman
Runner Up
John McDiffett

Severson Supply & Rental took Best Equipment Rental for the 2019 Best of Moffat County.
Sasha Nelson/staff

BEST EQUIPMENT RENTAL
Severson Supply & Rental
Second Place
Samuelson True Value Hardware
Runner Up
Rocky Mountain Machinery

Justin Kawcak with LPL Financial won Best Financial Planning with the 2019 Best of Moffat County.
Sasha Nelson/staff

BEST FINANCIAL PLANNING
Justin Kawcak — LPL Financial
Second Place
Kevin Peck — Edward Jones
Runner Up
Dean Brosious — LPL Financial

• BEST GLASS STORE
Northwest Auto Glass
Second Place
Black Mountain Glass

• BEST HAIR SALON
Allie Ooop Salon
Second Place
Stylz 5th Avenue
Runner Up
The Rusted Shear Salon

BEST HAIR STYLIST
Allie Craig — Allie Ooop Salon
Second Place
Billie Sather — Turning Heads Salon
Runner Up
Kelsey Loya — New Images Salon

BEST HEATING & A/C COMPANY
Masterworks Mechanical
Second Place
Shepherd & Sons
Runner Up
Foster’s Heating & Air Conditioning

Hampton Inn & Suites earned Best Hotel for the 2019 Best of Moffat County.
Lauren Blair

• BEST HOTEL
Hampton Inn & Suites
Second Place
Best Western Plus Deer Park Hotel and Suites
Runner Up
Candlewood Suites

Justin Stokes State Farm Insurance was voted Best Insurance Agency in the 2019 Best of Moffat County.
Sasha Nelson/staff

BEST INSURANCE AGENCY
Justin Stokes — State Farm Insurance
Second Place
Debbie Montgomery — Farmer’s Insurance
Runner Up
Draper Insurance Group

• BEST LANDSCAPING COMPANY
Hatten Enterprises
Second Place
Bears Ears Landscaping
Runner Up
Tunies & Such

• BEST LAW FIRM
Romney Pfeifer Law Office
Second Place
Cannon Law Office
Runner Up
Keller Law

BEST MORTGAGE/HOME LOAN PROVIDER
Yampa Valley Bank
Second Place
Bank of Colorado
Runner Up
Major Mortgage

BEST NAIL SALON/TECH
Allie Craig — Allie Ooop Salon
Second Place
Kelsie Barnes — Stylz 5th Avenue
Runner Up
Marissa Schultz – The Rusted Shear Salon

BEST NURSE OR NURSE’S ASSISTANT
Dave Higgins — Memorial Regional Health
Second Place
Mary Dean Stevenson — Northwest Colorado Health
Runner Up
Kaitlyn Wondra — Northwest Colorado Health

BEST OIL CHANGE
Lube Plus
Second Place
Big O Tires
Runner Up
Victory Motors of Craig, Inc.

BEST PAINT CONTRACTORS
Mascarenas Painting
Second Place
Paint Dabbers
Runner Up
Duran’s Paint Services

Best Paint Store, Best Home Décor, Best Home Furnishing Store — MJK Sales and Feed
Andy Bockelman

• BEST PAINT STORE
MJK Sales and Feed
Second Place
Samuelson True Value Hardware
Runner Up
Walmart Supercenter

• BEST PET BOARDING
Honey Rock Dogs Boarding Kennel
Second Place
Craig Veterinary Hospital
Runner Up
Bear Creek Animal Hospital

BEST PET GROOMER
Bridget Harrington — Bear Creek Animal Hospital
Second Place
The Dog and I
Runner Up
Craig Veterinary Hospital

BEST PHOTOGRAPHER
Amanda McDermott
Second Place
Janet Espino — JE Photography
Runner Up
Janele Husband

• BEST PLUMBER
Bobby Gillam — Masterworks Mechanical
Second Place
Jared Arnold — Masterworks Mechanical
Runner Up
Jeannie Durham — Professional Plumbing

BEST PLUMBING CONTRACTOR
Masterworks Mechanical
Second Place
Advanced Plumbing & Heating
Runner Up
Shepherd and Sons

• BEST REAL ESTATE AGENT
Yvonne Gustin
Second Place
Sari Cobb
Runner Up
Sandra King

• BEST REALTY COMPANY
Country Living Realty
Second Place
Cornerstone Realty
Runner Up
King Homes and Land Realty

BEST TANNING SALON
Under the Sun Tanning — Allie Ooop Salon
Second Place
Turning Heads Salon
Runner Up
The Rusted Shear Salon

Best Taxidermist — Mountain Man Taxidermy
Andy Bockelman

• BEST TAXIDERMIST
Mountain Man Taxidermy
Second Place
Bullseye Taxidermy
Runner Up
Big Cat Taxidermy

Dr. Wayne Davis was voted Best Veterinarian for the 2019 Best of Moffat County.
Sasha Nelson/staff

BEST VETERINARIAN
Dr. Wayne Davis — Craig Veterinary Hospital
Second Place
Dr. Kelly Hepworth — Bear Creek Animal Hospital

Business
