2019 Best of Moffat County: Wide range of businesses, pros take honors in Services category
• BEST ACCOUNTING FIRM
Jones & Associates
Second Place
THPK
Runner Up
Lewis Accounting and Tax Services
• BEST AUTO REPAIR
Precision Auto Service
Second Place
Victory Motors of Craig
Runner Up
Big O Tires
• BEST BANK
Yampa Valley Bank
Second Place
Bank of Colorado
Runner Up
Bank of the San Juans
• BEST BARBER
Shey Ellis — Stylz 5th Avenue
Second Place
Josh Fessler — Fessler’s Barbershop and Salon
Runner Up
Christie Jeffcoat — The Rusted Shear Salon
• BEST CABLE OR SATELLITE PROVIDER
Zirkel Wireless
Second Place
High Rapids
Runner Up
Spectrum
• BEST CAR WASH
Super Wash
Second Place
Hi-Performance Car Wash
Runner Up
Lupe Rodriguez
• BEST CARPET CLEANING
Great Divide Cleaning
Second Place
Clean Feat
Runner Up
Acuna’s Flooring
• BEST CELL PHONE PROVIDER
Union Wireless
Second Place
Verizon Authorized Retailer
Runner Up
Straight Talk
• BEST CHILD CARE
Brandi Shipman
Second Place
Linda Nichols
Runner Up
Joyfully Growing Child Care
• BEST CONTRACTOR
Jenison Custom Builders
Second Place
Charchalis Construction
Runner Up
Dennis Fredrickson
• BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE
Roxanne Marshall — Yampa Valley Bank
Second Place
Travis Wondra — Big O Tires
Runner Up
Christie Jeffcoat — The Rusted Shear Salon
• BEST ELECTRICIAN
Dave Corey
Second Place
Marty Behrman
Runner Up
John McDiffett
• BEST EQUIPMENT RENTAL
Severson Supply & Rental
Second Place
Samuelson True Value Hardware
Runner Up
Rocky Mountain Machinery
• BEST FINANCIAL PLANNING
Justin Kawcak — LPL Financial
Second Place
Kevin Peck — Edward Jones
Runner Up
Dean Brosious — LPL Financial
• BEST GLASS STORE
Northwest Auto Glass
Second Place
Black Mountain Glass
• BEST HAIR SALON
Allie Ooop Salon
Second Place
Stylz 5th Avenue
Runner Up
The Rusted Shear Salon
• BEST HAIR STYLIST
Allie Craig — Allie Ooop Salon
Second Place
Billie Sather — Turning Heads Salon
Runner Up
Kelsey Loya — New Images Salon
• BEST HEATING & A/C COMPANY
Masterworks Mechanical
Second Place
Shepherd & Sons
Runner Up
Foster’s Heating & Air Conditioning
• BEST HOTEL
Hampton Inn & Suites
Second Place
Best Western Plus Deer Park Hotel and Suites
Runner Up
Candlewood Suites
• BEST INSURANCE AGENCY
Justin Stokes — State Farm Insurance
Second Place
Debbie Montgomery — Farmer’s Insurance
Runner Up
Draper Insurance Group
• BEST LANDSCAPING COMPANY
Hatten Enterprises
Second Place
Bears Ears Landscaping
Runner Up
Tunies & Such
• BEST LAW FIRM
Romney Pfeifer Law Office
Second Place
Cannon Law Office
Runner Up
Keller Law
• BEST MORTGAGE/HOME LOAN PROVIDER
Yampa Valley Bank
Second Place
Bank of Colorado
Runner Up
Major Mortgage
• BEST NAIL SALON/TECH
Allie Craig — Allie Ooop Salon
Second Place
Kelsie Barnes — Stylz 5th Avenue
Runner Up
Marissa Schultz – The Rusted Shear Salon
• BEST NURSE OR NURSE’S ASSISTANT
Dave Higgins — Memorial Regional Health
Second Place
Mary Dean Stevenson — Northwest Colorado Health
Runner Up
Kaitlyn Wondra — Northwest Colorado Health
• BEST OIL CHANGE
Lube Plus
Second Place
Big O Tires
Runner Up
Victory Motors of Craig, Inc.
• BEST PAINT CONTRACTORS
Mascarenas Painting
Second Place
Paint Dabbers
Runner Up
Duran’s Paint Services
• BEST PAINT STORE
MJK Sales and Feed
Second Place
Samuelson True Value Hardware
Runner Up
Walmart Supercenter
• BEST PET BOARDING
Honey Rock Dogs Boarding Kennel
Second Place
Craig Veterinary Hospital
Runner Up
Bear Creek Animal Hospital
• BEST PET GROOMER
Bridget Harrington — Bear Creek Animal Hospital
Second Place
The Dog and I
Runner Up
Craig Veterinary Hospital
• BEST PHOTOGRAPHER
Amanda McDermott
Second Place
Janet Espino — JE Photography
Runner Up
Janele Husband
• BEST PLUMBER
Bobby Gillam — Masterworks Mechanical
Second Place
Jared Arnold — Masterworks Mechanical
Runner Up
Jeannie Durham — Professional Plumbing
• BEST PLUMBING CONTRACTOR
Masterworks Mechanical
Second Place
Advanced Plumbing & Heating
Runner Up
Shepherd and Sons
• BEST REAL ESTATE AGENT
Yvonne Gustin
Second Place
Sari Cobb
Runner Up
Sandra King
• BEST REALTY COMPANY
Country Living Realty
Second Place
Cornerstone Realty
Runner Up
King Homes and Land Realty
• BEST TANNING SALON
Under the Sun Tanning — Allie Ooop Salon
Second Place
Turning Heads Salon
Runner Up
The Rusted Shear Salon
• BEST TAXIDERMIST
Mountain Man Taxidermy
Second Place
Bullseye Taxidermy
Runner Up
Big Cat Taxidermy
• BEST VETERINARIAN
Dr. Wayne Davis — Craig Veterinary Hospital
Second Place
Dr. Kelly Hepworth — Bear Creek Animal Hospital
