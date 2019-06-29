2019 Best of Moffat County: Wide range of businesses, pros take honors in Services category

Masterworks Mechanical, Country Living Realty and Mountain Man Taxidermy were among many winners in the 2019 Best of Moffat County.

File Photos

Jones & Associates was voted Best Accounting Firm for the 2019 Best of Moffat County contest.

Michelle Balleck

• BEST ACCOUNTING FIRM

Jones & Associates

Second Place

THPK

Runner Up

Lewis Accounting and Tax Services

• BEST AUTO REPAIR

Precision Auto Service

Second Place

Victory Motors of Craig

Runner Up

Big O Tires

Best Bank, Best Mortgage/Home Loan Provider — Yampa Valley Bank; Best Customer Service — Roxanne Marshall

Andy Bockelman

• BEST BANK

Yampa Valley Bank

Second Place

Bank of Colorado

Runner Up

Bank of the San Juans

Shey Ellis of Stylz 5th Avenue, was voted Best Barber for Best of Moffat County.

Sasha Nelson/staff

• BEST BARBER

Shey Ellis — Stylz 5th Avenue

Second Place

Josh Fessler — Fessler’s Barbershop and Salon

Runner Up

Christie Jeffcoat — The Rusted Shear Salon

Best Cable or Satellite Provider — Zirkel Wireless

Andy Bockelman

• BEST CABLE OR SATELLITE PROVIDER

Zirkel Wireless

Second Place

High Rapids

Runner Up

Spectrum

• BEST CAR WASH

Super Wash

Second Place

Hi-Performance Car Wash

Runner Up

Lupe Rodriguez

• BEST CARPET CLEANING

Great Divide Cleaning

Second Place

Clean Feat

Runner Up

Acuna’s Flooring

• BEST CELL PHONE PROVIDER

Union Wireless

Second Place

Verizon Authorized Retailer

Runner Up

Straight Talk

• BEST CHILD CARE

Brandi Shipman

Second Place

Linda Nichols

Runner Up

Joyfully Growing Child Care

Jenison Custom Builders was voted Best Contractor in the 2019 Best of Moffat County.

Joe Moylan

• BEST CONTRACTOR

Jenison Custom Builders

Second Place

Charchalis Construction

Runner Up

Dennis Fredrickson

• BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE

Roxanne Marshall — Yampa Valley Bank

Second Place

Travis Wondra — Big O Tires

Runner Up

Christie Jeffcoat — The Rusted Shear Salon

• BEST ELECTRICIAN

Dave Corey

Second Place

Marty Behrman

Runner Up

John McDiffett

Severson Supply & Rental took Best Equipment Rental for the 2019 Best of Moffat County.

Sasha Nelson/staff

• BEST EQUIPMENT RENTAL

Severson Supply & Rental

Second Place

Samuelson True Value Hardware

Runner Up

Rocky Mountain Machinery

Justin Kawcak with LPL Financial won Best Financial Planning with the 2019 Best of Moffat County.

Sasha Nelson/staff

• BEST FINANCIAL PLANNING

Justin Kawcak — LPL Financial

Second Place

Kevin Peck — Edward Jones

Runner Up

Dean Brosious — LPL Financial

• BEST GLASS STORE

Northwest Auto Glass

Second Place

Black Mountain Glass

• BEST HAIR SALON

Allie Ooop Salon

Second Place

Stylz 5th Avenue

Runner Up

The Rusted Shear Salon

• BEST HAIR STYLIST

Allie Craig — Allie Ooop Salon

Second Place

Billie Sather — Turning Heads Salon

Runner Up

Kelsey Loya — New Images Salon

• BEST HEATING & A/C COMPANY

Masterworks Mechanical

Second Place

Shepherd & Sons

Runner Up

Foster’s Heating & Air Conditioning

Hampton Inn & Suites earned Best Hotel for the 2019 Best of Moffat County.

Lauren Blair

• BEST HOTEL

Hampton Inn & Suites

Second Place

Best Western Plus Deer Park Hotel and Suites

Runner Up

Candlewood Suites

Justin Stokes State Farm Insurance was voted Best Insurance Agency in the 2019 Best of Moffat County.

Sasha Nelson/staff

• BEST INSURANCE AGENCY

Justin Stokes — State Farm Insurance

Second Place

Debbie Montgomery — Farmer’s Insurance

Runner Up

Draper Insurance Group

• BEST LANDSCAPING COMPANY

Hatten Enterprises

Second Place

Bears Ears Landscaping

Runner Up

Tunies & Such

• BEST LAW FIRM

Romney Pfeifer Law Office

Second Place

Cannon Law Office

Runner Up

Keller Law

• BEST MORTGAGE/HOME LOAN PROVIDER

Yampa Valley Bank

Second Place

Bank of Colorado

Runner Up

Major Mortgage

• BEST NAIL SALON/TECH

Allie Craig — Allie Ooop Salon

Second Place

Kelsie Barnes — Stylz 5th Avenue

Runner Up

Marissa Schultz – The Rusted Shear Salon

• BEST NURSE OR NURSE’S ASSISTANT

Dave Higgins — Memorial Regional Health

Second Place

Mary Dean Stevenson — Northwest Colorado Health

Runner Up

Kaitlyn Wondra — Northwest Colorado Health

• BEST OIL CHANGE

Lube Plus

Second Place

Big O Tires

Runner Up

Victory Motors of Craig, Inc.

• BEST PAINT CONTRACTORS

Mascarenas Painting

Second Place

Paint Dabbers

Runner Up

Duran’s Paint Services

Best Paint Store, Best Home Décor, Best Home Furnishing Store — MJK Sales and Feed

Andy Bockelman

• BEST PAINT STORE

MJK Sales and Feed

Second Place

Samuelson True Value Hardware

Runner Up

Walmart Supercenter

• BEST PET BOARDING

Honey Rock Dogs Boarding Kennel

Second Place

Craig Veterinary Hospital

Runner Up

Bear Creek Animal Hospital

• BEST PET GROOMER

Bridget Harrington — Bear Creek Animal Hospital

Second Place

The Dog and I

Runner Up

Craig Veterinary Hospital

• BEST PHOTOGRAPHER

Amanda McDermott

Second Place

Janet Espino — JE Photography

Runner Up

Janele Husband

• BEST PLUMBER

Bobby Gillam — Masterworks Mechanical

Second Place

Jared Arnold — Masterworks Mechanical

Runner Up

Jeannie Durham — Professional Plumbing

• BEST PLUMBING CONTRACTOR

Masterworks Mechanical

Second Place

Advanced Plumbing & Heating

Runner Up

Shepherd and Sons

• BEST REAL ESTATE AGENT

Yvonne Gustin

Second Place

Sari Cobb

Runner Up

Sandra King

• BEST REALTY COMPANY

Country Living Realty

Second Place

Cornerstone Realty

Runner Up

King Homes and Land Realty

• BEST TANNING SALON

Under the Sun Tanning — Allie Ooop Salon

Second Place

Turning Heads Salon

Runner Up

The Rusted Shear Salon

Best Taxidermist — Mountain Man Taxidermy

Andy Bockelman

• BEST TAXIDERMIST

Mountain Man Taxidermy

Second Place

Bullseye Taxidermy

Runner Up

Big Cat Taxidermy

Dr. Wayne Davis was voted Best Veterinarian for the 2019 Best of Moffat County.

Sasha Nelson/staff

• BEST VETERINARIAN

Dr. Wayne Davis — Craig Veterinary Hospital

Second Place

Dr. Kelly Hepworth — Bear Creek Animal Hospital