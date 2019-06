2019 Best of Moffat County: Voters show their tastes in Food & Drink selections

KS Kreations, Carelli's, JW Snack's and more were honored as part of Best of Moffat County.

File Photos

Kassie Vesely, left, and Kandee Dilldine stand in front of the bakery case at KS Kreations, winner of Best Bakery.

Jim Patterson/staff

• BEST BAKERY

KS Kreations

Second Place

Shirley Cromer — Sweet Edibles

Runner Up

City Market

Best Bartender Michelle Jones raises a cherry limeade behind the bar at J.W. Snack’s Bar & Grill.

Michelle Balleck

• BEST BARTENDER

Michelle Jones — J.W. Snack’s Gulf Coast Bar & Grill

Second Place

Tom Mathers — Mathers Bar

Runner Up

Jarrod Burns — The Popular Bar

Carelli’s Pizzeria took Best Beer Selection honors for 2019 Best of Moffat County.

Andy Bockelman/staff

• BEST BEER SELECTION

Carelli’s Pizzeria

Second Place

Dark Horse Discount Liquor

Runner Up

The Sizzling Pickle

A Bloody Mary from Cool Water Grille, winner of Best Breakfast in the 2019 Best of Moffat County.

Nate Waggenspack

• BEST BREAKFAST

Cool Water Grille

Second Place

Los Jilbertos

Runner Up

Village Inn

• BEST BURRITO

Los Jilbertos

Second Place

Vallarta’s

Runner Up

Fiesta Jalisco

KS Kreations won Best Cakes in the 2019 Best of Moffat County.

Courtesy Photo

• BEST CAKES

KS Kreations

Second Place

Shirley Cromer — Sweet Edibles

Runner Up

City Market

Brother’s Custom Processing took Best Catering in the 2019 Best of Moffat County.

Shawn McHugh

• BEST CATERING

Brother’s Custom Processing

Second Place

The Seasoned Brisket

Runner Up

KS Kreations

• BEST CHEAP MEAL

Los Jilbertos

Second Place

J.W. Snack’s Gulf Coast Bar & Grill

Runner Up

Subway Restaurants

• BEST CHICKEN WINGS

J.W. Snack’s Gulf Coast Bar & Grill

Second Place

Gino’s Pizzeria & Italian

Runner Up

Pizza Hut

• BEST COCKTAILS

Vallarta’s

Second Place

J.W. Snack’s Gulf Coast Bar & Grill

Runner Up

Thunder Rolls Bowling Center

Mudd Shack won Best Coffeehouse in the 2019 Best of Moffat County.

Andy Bockelman

• BEST COFFEEHOUSE

Mudd Shack

Second Place

Starbucks

Runner Up

Downtown Books

Vallarta’s took Best Dinner Restaurant in the 2019 Best of Moffat County.

Clay Thorp/Craig Press

• BEST DINNER RESTAURANT

Vallarta’s

Second Place

Carelli’s Pizzeria

Runner Up

Fiesta Jalisco

Vallarta’s took Best Family Restaurant.

File

• BEST FAMILY RESTAURANT

Vallarta’s

Second Place

Fiesta Jalisco

Runner Up

J.W. Snack’s Gulf Coast Bar & Grill

• BEST HAMBURGER

The OP Bar & Grill

Second Place

J.W. Snack’s Gulf Coast Bar & Grill

Runner Up

Gino’s Pizzeria & Italian

• BEST ITALIAN RESTAURANT

Carelli’s Pizzeria

Second Place

Gino’s Pizzeria & Italian

• BEST LUNCH SPOT

Carelli’s Pizzeria

Second Place

J.W. Snack’s Gulf Coast Bar & Grill

Runner Up

Gino’s Pizzeria & Italian

• BEST MARGARITA

Vallarta’s

Second Place

Fiesta Jalisco

Runner Up

Cassidy’s Bar & Lounge

• BEST MEXICAN RESTAURANT

Vallarta’s

Second Place

Fiesta Jalisco

Runner Up

Los Jilbertos

Brett Etzler tosses a pizza at Carelli’s Pizzeria. The restaurant won Best Pizza in the 2019 Best of Moffat County, among other honors.

Bridget Manley

• BEST PIZZA

Carelli’s Pizzeria

Second Place

Gino’s Pizzeria & Italian

Runner Up

Pizza Hut

Domino’s Pizza

• BEST PLACE TO WATCH THE GAME

J.W. Snack’s Gulf Coast Bar & Grill

Second Place

The OP Bar & Grill

Runner Up

Thunder Rolls Bowling Center

Brother’s Custom Processing took Best Ribs in the 2019 Best of Moffat County.

Thomas R. Martinez

• BEST RIBS

Brother’s Custom Processing

Second Place

J.W. Snack’s Gulf Coast Bar & Grill

Runner Up

Dusty’s Barbecue

• BEST SALAD

Carelli’s Pizzeria

Second Place

Gino’s Pizzeria & Italian

Runner Up

Yampa Valley Bar and Grill

Best Cocktails, Best Dinner Restaurant, Best Mexican Restaurant, Best Family Restaurant, Best Margarita, Best Salsa. Best Server — Vallarta’s

Andy Bockelman

• BEST SALSA

Vallarta’s

Second Place

Fiesta Jalisco

Runner Up

Los Jilbertos

• BEST SERVER

Tori Snyder — Vallarta’s

Second Place

Cherissee Smith — J.W. Snack’s Gulf Coast Bar & Grill

Runner Up

Jenna Wright — J.W. Snack’s Gulf Coast Bar & Grill

• BEST STEAK

The OP Bar & Grill

Second Place

J.W. Snack’s Gulf Coast Bar & Grill

Runner Up

Off The Bone Steaks, Pastas and Burgers

• BEST SUB/SANDWICH

The DC — Carelli’s Pizzeria

Second Place

Subway Restaurants

Runner Up

Mancinelli — Carelli’s Pizzeria