2019 Best of Moffat County: Voters pick top shopping stops

Cramer Flooring, Miller Family Appliance, and Kitchen a La More were among Best of Moffat County winners.

File Photos

• BEST APPLIANCE SALES & SERVICE STORE

Miller Family Appliance

Second Place

Expert Appliance Repair

• BEST CAR DEALERSHIP

Cook Chevrolet

Second Place

Victory Motors of Craig

Runner Up

Cook Ford

• BEST CLOTHING STORE

Maurices

Second Place

Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply

Runner Up

Walmart Supercenter

• BEST FLOORING/CARPET STORE

Cramer Flooring

Second Place

TLC Carpet One Floor & Home

Runner Up

Acuna’s Flooring

Best Garden Store/Nursery — Bears Ears Landscapes

Andy Bockelman

• BEST GARDEN STORE/NURSERY

Bears Ears Landscapes

Second Place

Walmart Supercenter

Runner Up

Tunies & Such

• BEST GIFT STORE

Kitchen a La More

Second Place

Bargain Barn

Runner Up

MJK Sales And Feed

• BEST HOME DECOR

MJK Sales and Feed

Second Place

Kitchen a La More

Runner Up

Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply

• BEST HOME FURNISHING STORE

MJK Sales and Feed

Second Place

Kitchen a la More

Runner Up

Furniture Gallery

Stockmen’s Liquor was voted Best Liquor Store as part of the 2019 Best of Moffat County.

Noelle Leavitt Riley

• BEST LIQUOR STORE

Stockmen’s Liquor

Second Place

Dark Horse Discount Liquor

Runner Up

Loadout Liquors

• BEST MEAT RETAILER

Brother’s Custom Processing

Second Place

Mountain Meat Packing

Runner Up

City Market

• BEST PAWN/RESALE SHOP

Northwest Pawn Shop

Second Place

Plan B Pawn

• BEST THRIFT STORE

Community Budget Center

Second Place

Barely Spent

Runner Up

Elbe Grays

Big O Tires earned Best Tire Shop in the 2019 Best of Moffat County.

Mary Austin

• BEST TIRE SHOP

Big O Tires

Second Place

A & E Tire

Runner Up

GCR Tires & Service