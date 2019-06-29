 2019 Best of Moffat County: Voters pick top shopping stops | CraigDailyPress.com

2019 Best of Moffat County: Voters pick top shopping stops

News | June 29, 2019

Craig Press Staff
Cramer Flooring, Miller Family Appliance, and Kitchen a La More were among Best of Moffat County winners.
File Photos

• BEST APPLIANCE SALES & SERVICE STORE
Miller Family Appliance
Second Place
Expert Appliance Repair

• BEST CAR DEALERSHIP
Cook Chevrolet
Second Place
Victory Motors of Craig
Runner Up
Cook Ford

BEST CLOTHING STORE
Maurices
Second Place
Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply
Runner Up
Walmart Supercenter

BEST FLOORING/CARPET STORE
Cramer Flooring
Second Place
TLC Carpet One Floor & Home
Runner Up
Acuna’s Flooring

Best Garden Store/Nursery — Bears Ears Landscapes
Andy Bockelman

• BEST GARDEN STORE/NURSERY
Bears Ears Landscapes
Second Place
Walmart Supercenter
Runner Up
Tunies & Such

• BEST GIFT STORE
Kitchen a La More
Second Place
Bargain Barn
Runner Up
MJK Sales And Feed

BEST HOME DECOR
MJK Sales and Feed
Second Place
Kitchen a La More
Runner Up
Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply

BEST HOME FURNISHING STORE
MJK Sales and Feed
Second Place
Kitchen a la More
Runner Up
Furniture Gallery

Stockmen’s Liquor was voted Best Liquor Store as part of the 2019 Best of Moffat County.
Noelle Leavitt Riley

BEST LIQUOR STORE
Stockmen’s Liquor
Second Place
Dark Horse Discount Liquor
Runner Up
Loadout Liquors

BEST MEAT RETAILER
Brother’s Custom Processing
Second Place
Mountain Meat Packing
Runner Up
City Market

BEST PAWN/RESALE SHOP
Northwest Pawn Shop
Second Place
Plan B Pawn

BEST THRIFT STORE
Community Budget Center
Second Place
Barely Spent
Runner Up
Elbe Grays

Big O Tires earned Best Tire Shop in the 2019 Best of Moffat County.
Mary Austin

BEST TIRE SHOP
Big O Tires
Second Place
A & E Tire
Runner Up
GCR Tires & Service

