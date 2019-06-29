2019 Best of Moffat County: Voters pick top shopping stops
• BEST APPLIANCE SALES & SERVICE STORE
Miller Family Appliance
Second Place
Expert Appliance Repair
• BEST CAR DEALERSHIP
Cook Chevrolet
Second Place
Victory Motors of Craig
Runner Up
Cook Ford
• BEST CLOTHING STORE
Maurices
Second Place
Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply
Runner Up
Walmart Supercenter
• BEST FLOORING/CARPET STORE
Cramer Flooring
Second Place
TLC Carpet One Floor & Home
Runner Up
Acuna’s Flooring
• BEST GARDEN STORE/NURSERY
Bears Ears Landscapes
Second Place
Walmart Supercenter
Runner Up
Tunies & Such
• BEST GIFT STORE
Kitchen a La More
Second Place
Bargain Barn
Runner Up
MJK Sales And Feed
• BEST HOME DECOR
MJK Sales and Feed
Second Place
Kitchen a La More
Runner Up
Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply
• BEST HOME FURNISHING STORE
MJK Sales and Feed
Second Place
Kitchen a la More
Runner Up
Furniture Gallery
• BEST LIQUOR STORE
Stockmen’s Liquor
Second Place
Dark Horse Discount Liquor
Runner Up
Loadout Liquors
• BEST MEAT RETAILER
Brother’s Custom Processing
Second Place
Mountain Meat Packing
Runner Up
City Market
• BEST PAWN/RESALE SHOP
Northwest Pawn Shop
Second Place
Plan B Pawn
• BEST THRIFT STORE
Community Budget Center
Second Place
Barely Spent
Runner Up
Elbe Grays
• BEST TIRE SHOP
Big O Tires
Second Place
A & E Tire
Runner Up
GCR Tires & Service
