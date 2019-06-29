2019 Best of Moffat County: Voters highlight pillars of community

Local officials, teachers and businesses were among the recipients of Best of Moffat County honors.

• BEST CHURCH

The Journey at First Baptist

Second Place

Craig Christian Church

Runner Up

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints

• BEST CITY COUNCIL MEMBER

Andrea Camp

Second Place

Tony Bohrer

Runner Up

Chris Nichols

Jarrod Ogden

• BEST COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Donald Broom

Second Place

Ray Beck

Runner Up

Don Cook

• BEST FIRST RESPONDER

Matt Hammer

Second Place

Ryan Hampton

Runner Up

Jesse Doolin

• BEST PLACE TO TAKE OUT-OF-TOWN GUEST

Wyman Museum

Second Place

J.W. Snack’s Gulf Coast Bar & Grill

Runner Up

Museum of Northwest Colorado

• BEST PLACE TO WORK — FEWER THAN 20 EMPLOYEES

J.W. Snack’s Gulf Coast Bar & Grill

Second Place

Craig Family Dental

Runner Up

Cornerstone Realty

• BEST PLACE TO WORK — MORE THAN 20 EMPLOYEES

Tri-State Generation & Transmission — Craig Station

Second Place

Northwest Colorado Health

Runner Up

Memorial Regional Health

• BEST SCENIC SPOT

Gates of Lodore

Second Place

Black Mountain

Runner Up

Browns Park

• BEST SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER

Elise Sullivan

Second Place

JoAnn Baxter

Runner Up

Chip McIntyre

• BEST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL TEACHER

Lauren Padon

Second Place

Peggy Green

Runner Up

Cheianne Pinnt

• BEST MIDDLE SCHOOL TEACHER

Amanda Hayes

Second Place

Christina Vanzo

Runner Up

Becky Smith

• BEST HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER

Lance Scranton

Second Place

Cassia McDiffett

Runner Up

Amy Hansen