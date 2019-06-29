2019 Best of Moffat County: Voters highlight pillars of community
• BEST CHURCH
The Journey at First Baptist
Second Place
Craig Christian Church
Runner Up
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
• BEST CITY COUNCIL MEMBER
Andrea Camp
Second Place
Tony Bohrer
Runner Up
Chris Nichols
Jarrod Ogden
• BEST COUNTY COMMISSIONER
Donald Broom
Second Place
Ray Beck
Runner Up
Don Cook
• BEST FIRST RESPONDER
Matt Hammer
Second Place
Ryan Hampton
Runner Up
Jesse Doolin
• BEST PLACE TO TAKE OUT-OF-TOWN GUEST
Wyman Museum
Second Place
J.W. Snack’s Gulf Coast Bar & Grill
Runner Up
Museum of Northwest Colorado
• BEST PLACE TO WORK — FEWER THAN 20 EMPLOYEES
J.W. Snack’s Gulf Coast Bar & Grill
Second Place
Craig Family Dental
Runner Up
Cornerstone Realty
• BEST PLACE TO WORK — MORE THAN 20 EMPLOYEES
Tri-State Generation & Transmission — Craig Station
Second Place
Northwest Colorado Health
Runner Up
Memorial Regional Health
• BEST SCENIC SPOT
Gates of Lodore
Second Place
Black Mountain
Runner Up
Browns Park
• BEST SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER
Elise Sullivan
Second Place
JoAnn Baxter
Runner Up
Chip McIntyre
• BEST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL TEACHER
Lauren Padon
Second Place
Peggy Green
Runner Up
Cheianne Pinnt
• BEST MIDDLE SCHOOL TEACHER
Amanda Hayes
Second Place
Christina Vanzo
Runner Up
Becky Smith
• BEST HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER
Lance Scranton
Second Place
Cassia McDiffett
Runner Up
Amy Hansen
The winners of Community categories for the 2019 Best of Moffat County.