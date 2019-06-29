 2019 Best of Moffat County: Voters highlight pillars of community | CraigDailyPress.com

2019 Best of Moffat County: Voters highlight pillars of community

News | June 29, 2019

Craig Press Staff
Local officials, teachers and businesses were among the recipients of Best of Moffat County honors.
File Photos

• BEST CHURCH
The Journey at First Baptist
Second Place
Craig Christian Church
Runner Up
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints

BEST CITY COUNCIL MEMBER
Andrea Camp
Second Place
Tony Bohrer
Runner Up
Chris Nichols
Jarrod Ogden

• BEST COUNTY COMMISSIONER
Donald Broom
Second Place
Ray Beck
Runner Up
Don Cook

• BEST FIRST RESPONDER
Matt Hammer
Second Place
Ryan Hampton
Runner Up
Jesse Doolin

Best of Moffat County 2019

Best of Moffat County 2019

• BEST PLACE TO TAKE OUT-OF-TOWN GUEST
Wyman Museum
Second Place
J.W. Snack’s Gulf Coast Bar & Grill
Runner Up
Museum of Northwest Colorado

• BEST PLACE TO WORK — FEWER THAN 20 EMPLOYEES
J.W. Snack’s Gulf Coast Bar & Grill
Second Place
Craig Family Dental
Runner Up
Cornerstone Realty

• BEST PLACE TO WORK — MORE THAN 20 EMPLOYEES
Tri-State Generation & Transmission — Craig Station
Second Place
Northwest Colorado Health
Runner Up
Memorial Regional Health

• BEST SCENIC SPOT
Gates of Lodore
Second Place
Black Mountain
Runner Up
Browns Park

• BEST SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER
Elise Sullivan
Second Place
JoAnn Baxter
Runner Up
Chip McIntyre

• BEST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL TEACHER
Lauren Padon
Second Place
Peggy Green
Runner Up
Cheianne Pinnt

• BEST MIDDLE SCHOOL TEACHER
Amanda Hayes
Second Place
Christina Vanzo
Runner Up
Becky Smith

 BEST HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER
Lance Scranton
Second Place
Cassia McDiffett
Runner Up
Amy Hansen

News
See more