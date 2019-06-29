 2019 Best of Moffat County: Health professionals take high marks from local voters | CraigDailyPress.com

2019 Best of Moffat County: Health professionals take high marks from local voters

News | June 29, 2019

Craig Press Staff
Rich Sadvar, Annie Sadvar, Craig Rummel and Eyecare Specialties were among the winners in the 2019 Best of Moffat County.
File Photos
Craig Rummel was named Best Chiropractor in the 2019 Best of Moffat County.
Mary Austin

• BEST CHIROPRACTOR
Craig Rummel
Second Place
Kirk McKey
Runner Up
Rita J. Peterson

Northwest Colorado Health won Best Clinic and Annie Sadvar tied for Best Dental Hygienist in the 2019 Best of Moffat County.
Andy Bockelman

BEST CLINIC
Northwest Colorado Health
Second Place
Memorial Hospital Medical Clinic
Runner Up
UCHealth Primary Care Clinic

Best of Moffat County 2019

Best of Moffat County 2019

• BEST DENTAL HYGIENIST
Peyton Pogline — Craig Family Dental; Annie Sadvar — Northwest Colorado Health (tie)
Runner Up
Crickett DeWall — Craig Family Dental

Craig Family Dental’s Lee Atkin took Best Dentist, while Peyton Pogline tied for Best Dental Hygienist.
Sasha Nelson/staff

• BEST DENTIST
Dr. Lee Atkin, DDS
Second Place
Dr. Dushan Voyich, DMD
Runner Up
Dr. Jason Shockley, DDS

Eyecare Specialties won Best Eye Clinic for the 2019 Best of Moffat County.
Craig Association of Realtors/courtesy

• BEST EYE CLINIC
Eyecare Specialties
Second Place
Victory Vision

Trapper Fitness Club won the 2018 Best of Moffat County award for Best Health and Fitness Club.
Jim Patterson/staff

• BEST HEALTH & FITNESS CLUB
Trapper Fitness Club
Second Place
WHC CrossFit
Runner Up
Ringer Athletics

Best Massage — Yvonne McAnally
Andy Bockelman

• BEST MASSAGE
Yvonne McAnally
Second Place
Abbie Norman
Runner Up
Cinde Porter

Travis Linsacum, co-owner of Lins FITT, won Best Personal Trainer as part of 2019 Best of Moffat County.
Andy Bockelman/staff

• BEST PERSONAL TRAINER
Travis Linsacum
Second Place
Will Montgomery
Runner Up
Ashleigh Seely

• BEST PHARMACY
City Market Pharmacy
Second Place
Walmart Pharmacy
Runner Up
Walgreens Pharmacy

Rich Sadvar’s Craig Physical Therapy won Best Physical Therapy Center for the 2019 Best of Moffat County.
Andy Bockelman

• BEST PHYSICAL THERAPY CENTER
Craig Physical Therapy
Second Place
Pearson Physiotherapy
Runner Up
Memorial Regional Health Rehab Clinic

• BEST PHYSICIAN OR PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT
Scott Ellis, DO
Second Place
Neilene Folks, PA
Runner Up
Elise Sullivan, MD

Business
See more