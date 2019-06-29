2019 Best of Moffat County: Health professionals take high marks from local voters

Rich Sadvar, Annie Sadvar, Craig Rummel and Eyecare Specialties were among the winners in the 2019 Best of Moffat County.

File Photos

Craig Rummel was named Best Chiropractor in the 2019 Best of Moffat County.

Mary Austin

• BEST CHIROPRACTOR

Craig Rummel

Second Place

Kirk McKey

Runner Up

Rita J. Peterson

Northwest Colorado Health won Best Clinic and Annie Sadvar tied for Best Dental Hygienist in the 2019 Best of Moffat County.

Andy Bockelman

• BEST CLINIC

Northwest Colorado Health

Second Place

Memorial Hospital Medical Clinic

Runner Up

UCHealth Primary Care Clinic

Best of Moffat County 2019

• BEST DENTAL HYGIENIST

Peyton Pogline — Craig Family Dental; Annie Sadvar — Northwest Colorado Health (tie)

Runner Up

Crickett DeWall — Craig Family Dental

Craig Family Dental’s Lee Atkin took Best Dentist, while Peyton Pogline tied for Best Dental Hygienist.

Sasha Nelson/staff

• BEST DENTIST

Dr. Lee Atkin, DDS

Second Place

Dr. Dushan Voyich, DMD

Runner Up

Dr. Jason Shockley, DDS

Eyecare Specialties won Best Eye Clinic for the 2019 Best of Moffat County.

Craig Association of Realtors/courtesy

• BEST EYE CLINIC

Eyecare Specialties

Second Place

Victory Vision

Trapper Fitness Club won the 2018 Best of Moffat County award for Best Health and Fitness Club.

Jim Patterson/staff

• BEST HEALTH & FITNESS CLUB

Trapper Fitness Club

Second Place

WHC CrossFit

Runner Up

Ringer Athletics

Best Massage — Yvonne McAnally

Andy Bockelman

• BEST MASSAGE

Yvonne McAnally

Second Place

Abbie Norman

Runner Up

Cinde Porter

Travis Linsacum, co-owner of Lins FITT, won Best Personal Trainer as part of 2019 Best of Moffat County.

Andy Bockelman/staff

• BEST PERSONAL TRAINER

Travis Linsacum

Second Place

Will Montgomery

Runner Up

Ashleigh Seely

• BEST PHARMACY

City Market Pharmacy

Second Place

Walmart Pharmacy

Runner Up

Walgreens Pharmacy

Rich Sadvar’s Craig Physical Therapy won Best Physical Therapy Center for the 2019 Best of Moffat County.

Andy Bockelman

• BEST PHYSICAL THERAPY CENTER

Craig Physical Therapy

Second Place

Pearson Physiotherapy

Runner Up

Memorial Regional Health Rehab Clinic

• BEST PHYSICIAN OR PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT

Scott Ellis, DO

Second Place

Neilene Folks, PA

Runner Up

Elise Sullivan, MD