2019 Best of Moffat County: Health professionals take high marks from local voters
• BEST CHIROPRACTOR
Craig Rummel
Second Place
Kirk McKey
Runner Up
Rita J. Peterson
• BEST CLINIC
Northwest Colorado Health
Second Place
Memorial Hospital Medical Clinic
Runner Up
UCHealth Primary Care Clinic
• BEST DENTAL HYGIENIST
Peyton Pogline — Craig Family Dental; Annie Sadvar — Northwest Colorado Health (tie)
Runner Up
Crickett DeWall — Craig Family Dental
• BEST DENTIST
Dr. Lee Atkin, DDS
Second Place
Dr. Dushan Voyich, DMD
Runner Up
Dr. Jason Shockley, DDS
• BEST EYE CLINIC
Eyecare Specialties
Second Place
Victory Vision
• BEST HEALTH & FITNESS CLUB
Trapper Fitness Club
Second Place
WHC CrossFit
Runner Up
Ringer Athletics
• BEST MASSAGE
Yvonne McAnally
Second Place
Abbie Norman
Runner Up
Cinde Porter
• BEST PERSONAL TRAINER
Travis Linsacum
Second Place
Will Montgomery
Runner Up
Ashleigh Seely
• BEST PHARMACY
City Market Pharmacy
Second Place
Walmart Pharmacy
Runner Up
Walgreens Pharmacy
• BEST PHYSICAL THERAPY CENTER
Craig Physical Therapy
Second Place
Pearson Physiotherapy
Runner Up
Memorial Regional Health Rehab Clinic
• BEST PHYSICIAN OR PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT
Scott Ellis, DO
Second Place
Neilene Folks, PA
Runner Up
Elise Sullivan, MD
