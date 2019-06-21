2019 Best of Moffat County ceremony returns June 26

CRAIG — The Craig Press will honor its Best of Moffat County recipients with a special ceremony.

As part of the Best of Moffat County community awards the newspaper provides each summer, the Craig Press will partner with the Museum of Northwest Colorado for a winner’s celebration event from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at the museum, 590 Yampa Ave.

The businesses and professionals who received the most votes as part of the Best of Moffat County awards will automatically receive two tickets for the event, which includes drinks and appetizers.

Publisher Renee Campbell said she is happy to bring the ceremony back after introducing it in 2018, especially given the huge turnout of online participation with voting limited to one ballot per email address.

“People seemed to be more engaged voting that one time,” Campbell said.

Among the categories that make up Best of Moffat County are food and drink, health and fitness and services and shopping, among other categories.

Additional tickets are available for the ceremony for $7 and include one drink per admission.

The 2019 Best of Moffat County award winners will print Friday, June 28.

For more information, call 970-875-1782 or email ssteele@craigdailypress.com.