2019 Best of Moffat County: Arts & Entertainment winners display area’s sense of fun
• BEST TOURIST SPOT
Gates of Lodore
Second Place
Browns Park
Runner Up
Museum of Northwest Colorado
• BEST ATTRACTION
Craig Wave Pool
Second Place
Museum of Northwest Colorado
Runner Up
Yampa River
• BEST COMMUNITY BAND
Black Mountain Riot
Second Place
River City Band
Runner Up
Dave and Christina Show
• BEST COMMUNITY EVENT
Whittle the Wood Rendezvous
Second Place
Grand Old West Days
Runner Up
Moffat County Balloon Festival
• BEST ENTERTAINMENT VENUE
Loudy-Simpson Park
Second Place
J.W. Snack’s Gulf Coast Bar & Grill
Runner Up
The Luttrell Barn
• BEST FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT
Thunder Rolls Bowling Center
Second Place
Wave Pool
Runner Up
Loudy-Simpson Park
• BEST FESTIVAL
Whittle the Wood Rendezvous
Second Place
Grand Old West Days
Runner Up
Moffat County Balloon Festival
• BEST FUNDRAISING EVENT
Kiwanis Play
Second Place
Boys & Girls Club Cowboy Christmas
Runner Up
Horizons Pick a Dish
• BEST MUSICIAN/VOCALIST
Stacey Mathers
Second Place
Brandon Bullock
Runner Up
Shannon Bohrer
• BEST NIGHTCLUB
J.W. Snack’s Gulf Coast Bar & Grill
Second Place
The Popular Bar
Runner Up
Mathers Bar
• BEST OUTDOOR EVENT
Whittle the Wood Rendezvous
Second Place
Moffat County Fair
Runner Up
Sombrero Horse Drive
• BEST PLACE FOR A KID’S BIRTHDAY PARTY
Thunder Rolls Bowling Center
Second Place
Loudy-Simpson Park
Runner Up
Rising Star Youth Training Center
https://pages.pagesuite.com/0/9/09c9907a-d1ac-45e3-ae55-82050adf5435/page.pdf
The top vote-getters in the Arts & Entertainment category for the 2019 Best of Moffat County.