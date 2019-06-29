 2019 Best of Moffat County: Arts & Entertainment winners display area’s sense of fun | CraigDailyPress.com

2019 Best of Moffat County: Arts & Entertainment winners display area’s sense of fun

News | June 29, 2019

Craig Press Staff
Whittle the Wood Rendezvous, the Kiwanis Play and Craig Wave Pool were among the recipients of Best of Moffat County awards.
File Photos
Gates of Lodore near Dinosaur National Monument was named Best Tourist Spot in the 2019 Best of Moffat County.
Lauren Blair

• BEST TOURIST SPOT
Gates of Lodore
Second Place
Browns Park
Runner Up
Museum of Northwest Colorado

Craig Wave Pool was voted Best Attraction for the 2019 Best of Moffat County.
Andy Bockelman

• BEST ATTRACTION
Craig Wave Pool
Second Place
Museum of Northwest Colorado
Runner Up
Yampa River

Black Mountain Riot was voted Best Community Band as part of Best of Moffat County.
Andy Bockelman

BEST COMMUNITY BAND
Black Mountain Riot
Second Place
River City Band
Runner Up
Dave and Christina Show

Tie-dye shirts celebrate the anniversary of the 20th annual Whittle the Wood Rendezvous, voted Best Community Event.
Andy Bockelman

• BEST COMMUNITY EVENT
Whittle the Wood Rendezvous
Second Place
Grand Old West Days
Runner Up
Moffat County Balloon Festival

Multi-use location Loudy-Simpson Park was voted Best Entertainment Venue with Best of Moffat County.
Sasha Nelson/staff

• BEST ENTERTAINMENT VENUE
Loudy-Simpson Park
Second Place
J.W. Snack’s Gulf Coast Bar & Grill
Runner Up
The Luttrell Barn

Thunder Rolls Bowling Center was selected Best Family Entertainment in the 2019 Best of Moffat County.
Andy Bockelman

• BEST FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT
Thunder Rolls Bowling Center
Second Place
Wave Pool
Runner Up
Loudy-Simpson Park

Kaygrie Mudge has a head above the crowd as she sports her Leftover Salmon shirt Saturday during the 20th annual Whittle the Wood Rendezvous, voted Best Festival.
Andy Bockelman
• BEST FESTIVAL
Whittle the Wood Rendezvous
Second Place
Grand Old West Days
Runner Up
Moffat County Balloon Festival

Class of 2019 Moffat County High School graudates show off their scholarship checks alongside Craig Kiwanis Club. The long-running Kiwanis play was voted the Best Fundraising Event for Best of Moffat County.
Andy Bockelman

• BEST FUNDRAISING EVENT
Kiwanis Play
Second Place
Boys & Girls Club Cowboy Christmas
Runner Up
Horizons Pick a Dish

Stacey Mathers was voted Best Musician/Vocalist in the 2019 Best of Moffat County.
Andy Bockelman

BEST MUSICIAN/VOCALIST
Stacey Mathers
Second Place
Brandon Bullock
Runner Up
Shannon Bohrer

J.W. Snack’s Gulf Coast Bar & Grill was named Best Nightclub, among other honors in the 2019 Best of Moffat County.
Andy Bockelman

BEST NIGHTCLUB
J.W. Snack’s Gulf Coast Bar & Grill
Second Place
The Popular Bar
Runner Up
Mathers Bar

Robert Lyon works in the Quick Carve at the 20th annual Whittle the Wood Rendezvous, named Best Outdoor Event.
Andy Bockelman

• BEST OUTDOOR EVENT
Whittle the Wood Rendezvous
Second Place
Moffat County Fair
Runner Up
Sombrero Horse Drive

Thunder Rolls was voted Best Place for a Kid’s Birthday Party in the 2019 Best of Moffat County.
Andy Bockelman

• BEST PLACE FOR A KID’S BIRTHDAY PARTY
Thunder Rolls Bowling Center
Second Place
Loudy-Simpson Park
Runner Up
Rising Star Youth Training Center

