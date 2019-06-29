2019 Best of Moffat County: Arts & Entertainment winners display area’s sense of fun

Whittle the Wood Rendezvous, the Kiwanis Play and Craig Wave Pool were among the recipients of Best of Moffat County awards.

File Photos

Gates of Lodore near Dinosaur National Monument was named Best Tourist Spot in the 2019 Best of Moffat County.

Lauren Blair

• BEST TOURIST SPOT

Gates of Lodore

Second Place

Browns Park

Runner Up

Museum of Northwest Colorado

Craig Wave Pool was voted Best Attraction for the 2019 Best of Moffat County.

Andy Bockelman

• BEST ATTRACTION

Craig Wave Pool

Second Place

Museum of Northwest Colorado

Runner Up

Yampa River

Black Mountain Riot was voted Best Community Band as part of Best of Moffat County.

Andy Bockelman

• BEST COMMUNITY BAND

Black Mountain Riot

Second Place

River City Band

Runner Up

Dave and Christina Show

Tie-dye shirts celebrate the anniversary of the 20th annual Whittle the Wood Rendezvous, voted Best Community Event.

Andy Bockelman

• BEST COMMUNITY EVENT

Whittle the Wood Rendezvous

Second Place

Grand Old West Days

Runner Up

Moffat County Balloon Festival

Multi-use location Loudy-Simpson Park was voted Best Entertainment Venue with Best of Moffat County.

Sasha Nelson/staff

• BEST ENTERTAINMENT VENUE

Loudy-Simpson Park

Second Place

J.W. Snack’s Gulf Coast Bar & Grill

Runner Up

The Luttrell Barn

Thunder Rolls Bowling Center was selected Best Family Entertainment in the 2019 Best of Moffat County.

Andy Bockelman

• BEST FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT

Thunder Rolls Bowling Center

Second Place

Wave Pool

Runner Up

Loudy-Simpson Park

Kaygrie Mudge has a head above the crowd as she sports her Leftover Salmon shirt Saturday during the 20th annual Whittle the Wood Rendezvous, voted Best Festival.

Andy Bockelman

Best of Moffat County 2019 Best of Moffat County 2019

• BEST FESTIVAL

Whittle the Wood Rendezvous

Second Place

Grand Old West Days

Runner Up

Moffat County Balloon Festival

Class of 2019 Moffat County High School graudates show off their scholarship checks alongside Craig Kiwanis Club. The long-running Kiwanis play was voted the Best Fundraising Event for Best of Moffat County.

Andy Bockelman

• BEST FUNDRAISING EVENT

Kiwanis Play

Second Place

Boys & Girls Club Cowboy Christmas

Runner Up

Horizons Pick a Dish

Stacey Mathers was voted Best Musician/Vocalist in the 2019 Best of Moffat County.

Andy Bockelman

• BEST MUSICIAN/VOCALIST

Stacey Mathers

Second Place

Brandon Bullock

Runner Up

Shannon Bohrer

J.W. Snack’s Gulf Coast Bar & Grill was named Best Nightclub, among other honors in the 2019 Best of Moffat County.

Andy Bockelman

• BEST NIGHTCLUB

J.W. Snack’s Gulf Coast Bar & Grill

Second Place

The Popular Bar

Runner Up

Mathers Bar

Robert Lyon works in the Quick Carve at the 20th annual Whittle the Wood Rendezvous, named Best Outdoor Event.

Andy Bockelman

• BEST OUTDOOR EVENT

Whittle the Wood Rendezvous

Second Place

Moffat County Fair

Runner Up

Sombrero Horse Drive

Thunder Rolls was voted Best Place for a Kid’s Birthday Party in the 2019 Best of Moffat County.

Andy Bockelman

• BEST PLACE FOR A KID’S BIRTHDAY PARTY

Thunder Rolls Bowling Center

Second Place

Loudy-Simpson Park

Runner Up

Rising Star Youth Training Center

https://pages.pagesuite.com/0/9/09c9907a-d1ac-45e3-ae55-82050adf5435/page.pdf