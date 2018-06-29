2018 Best of Moffat County winners revealed

The 2018 Best of Moffat County Awards saw a record number of voters, weighing in on their picks for the best of the best offered in Moffat County. Following is a complete list of the winners.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Best attraction

First place: City Park Wave Pool

Second place: Wyman Living History Museum

Third place: Museum of Northwest Colorado

Best Community Band

First place: Black Mountain Riot

Second place: River City Band

Third place: Smokin Gun

Best Community Event

First place: Whittle the Wood Rendezvous

Second place: Grand Old West Days

Third place: Balloon Festival

Best Entertainment Venue

First place: J.W. Snack's Gulf Coast Bar & Grill

Second place: Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion

Third place: Thunder Rolls Bowling Center

Best Family Entertainment

First place: Thunder Rolls Bowling Center

Second place: Grand Old West Days

Third place: Craig Parks & Recreation

Best Female Vocalist

First place: Aubrey Wojtkiewicz

Second place: Stacy Mathers

Third place: Shannon Bohrer

Best Festival

First place: Whittle the Wood Rendezvous

Second place: Grand Old West Days

Third place: Balloon Festival

Best Fundraising Event

First place: Kiwanis Club Play

Second place: Bear River Young Life Car Show

Third place: Cowboy Christmas

Best Musician

First place: Danny Griffith

Second place: John Husband

Third place: Jesse Haskins

Best Nightclub

First place: J.W. Snack's Gulf Coast Bar & Grill

Second place: Popular Bar

Third place: Clarion Inn & Suites

Best Outdoor Event

First place: Whittle the Wood Rendezvous

Second place: Balloon Festival

Third place: Moffat County Fair

Best Place for a Kid's Birthday

First place: Thunder Rolls Bowling Center

Second place: Any city park

Third place: The Adventure Zone

Best Tourist Spot

First place: Dinosaur National Monument

Second place: Wyman Living History Museum

Third place: Museum of Northwest Colorado

COMMUNITY

Best Church

First place: First Baptist Church — The Journey

Second place: St. Michael Catholic Church

Third place: Apostolic Lighthouse Church

Best Teacher — Elementary

First place: Amber Snow

Second place: Peggy Green

Third place: Mariah Woodley

Best Teacher — Middle School

First place: Alicia Townsend

Second place: Sara Linsacum

Third place: Chari Gomez

Best Teacher — High School

First place: Lance Scranton

Second place: Amy Hansen

Third place: Jeff Sullivan

Best City Council Member

First place: Joe Bird

Second place: Tony Bohrer

Third place: Derek Duran

Best County Commissioner

First place: Ray Beck (tie)

Second place: Don Cook (tie)

Third place: Frank Moe

Best Newspaper Columnist

First place: Sasha Nelson

Second place: Andy Bockelman

Third place: Lance Scranton

Best Place to Take Out-Of-Town Guests

First place: Carelli's Pizzeria

Second place: J.W. Snack's West Coast Bar & Grill (tie)

Third place: Wyman Living History Museum (tie)

Best Place to Work (fewer than 20 employees)

First place: Big O Tires

Second place: Yampa Valley Fiberworks

Third place: Eyecare Specialties

Best Place to Work (more than 20 employees)

First place: Tri-State Generation & Transmission Craig Station

Second place: Northwest Colorado Health

Third place: Trapper Mine

Best Scenic Spot

First place: Black Mountain

Second place: Elkhead Reservoir

Third place: Yampa River

Best School Board Member

First place: Lee Atkin

Second place: JoBeth Tupa

Third place: Joann Baxter

Best First Responder

First place: KC Hume

Second place: Rachel Nicodemus

Third place: Ryan Hampton

FOOD & DRINK

Best Bakery

First place: KS Kreations

Second place: Sweet Edibles — Shirley Cromer

Third place: Carelli's Pizzeria

Best Bartender

First place: Michelle Jones — J.W. Snack's West Coast Bar & Grill

Second place: Dena — The Popular Bar

Third place: Cori Soron — Carelli's Pizzeria

Best Place to Watch the Game

First place: J.W. Snack's Gulf Coast Bar & Grill

Second place: O.P. Bar & Grill

Third place: Gino's Pizzeria and Italian

Best Beer Selection

First place: Carelli's Pizzeria

Second place: Loadout Liquors

Third place: Thunder Rolls Bowling Center

Best Breakfast

First place: Cool Water Grille

Second place: Los Jibertos

Third place: Village Inn

Best Catering

First place: Brother's Custom Processing

Second place: J.W. Snack's Gulf Coast Bar & Grill

Third place: KS Kreations

Best Dinner Restaurant

First place: Vallarta's of Craig

Second place: Carelli's Pizzeria

Third place: J.W. Snack's Gulf Coast Bar & Grill

Best Cheap Meal

First place: Los Jibertos

Second place: The Sizzling Pickle

Third place: La Cabana

Best Lunch Spot

First place: J.W. Snack's Gulf Coast Bar & Grill

Second place: Carelli's Pizzeria

Third place: The Sizzling Pickle

Best Chicken Wings

First place: J.W. Snack's Gulf Coast Bar & Grill

Second place: Gino's Pizzeria & Italian

Third place: O.P. Bar & Grill

Best Ribs

First place: Brother's Custom Processing

Second place: J.W. Snack's Gulf Coast Bar & Grill

Third place: Mountain Meat Packing

Best Cocktails

First place: J.W. Snack's Gulf Coast Bar & Grill

Second place: Carelli's Pizzeria

Third place: Thunder Rolls Bowling Center

Best Coffehouse

First place: Mudd Shack

Second place: Starbucks

Third place: Downtown Books & Coffee

Best Burrito

First place: Los Jibertos

Second place: Vallarta's of Craig

Third place: Fiesta Jalisco

Best Family Restaurant

First place: Vallarta's of Craig

Second place: Carelli's Pizzeria

Third place: Village Inn

Best Server

First place: Macho — Vallarta's of Craig

Second place: Beth Payton — J.W. Snack's Gulf Coast Bar & Grill

Third place: Cherissee Murphy — J.W. Snack's Gulf Coast Bar & Grill

Best Hamburger

First place: O.P. Bar & Grill

Second place: J.W. Snack's Gulf Coast Bar & Grill

Third place: Gino's Pizzeria and Italian

Best Italian Restaurant

First place: Carelli's Pizzeria

Second place: Gino's Pizzeria & Italian

Best Margarita

First place: Vallarta's of Craig

Second place: Fiesta Jalisco

Third place: Carelli's Pizzeria

Best Mexican Restaurant

First place: Vallarta's of Craig

Second place: Fiesta Jalisco

Third place: La Cabana

Best Cakes

First place: KS Kreations (tie)

Second place: Sweet Edibles — Shirley Cromer (tie)

Third place: City Market

Best Pizza

First place: Carelli's Pizzeria

Second place: Gino's Pizzeria & Italian

Third place: Pizza Hut

Best Salad

First place: Carelli's Pizzeria

Second place: Gino's Pizzeria & Italian

Third place: J.W. Snack's Gulf Coast Bar & Grill

Best Steak

First place: J.W. Snack's Gulf Coast Bar & Grill

Second place: O.P. Bar & Grill

Third place: Off The Bone Steaks, Pastas and Burgers

Best Sub/Sandwich

First place: Carelli's Pizzeria

Second place: Subway

Third place: Gino's Pizzeria & Italian

HEALTH & FITNESS

Best Chiropractor

First place: Craig Rummel

Second place: Kirk McKey

Third place: Rita Peterson

Best Clinic

First place: Northwest Colorado Health

Second place: Bears Ears Denatl Group

Third place: Memorial Regional Health

Best Dentist

First place: Lee Atkin — Craig Family Dental

Second place: Dr. Neal Fenton

Third place: A Kidz Dentist

Dental Hygienist

First place: Annie Sadvar

Second place: Payton Pogline

Third place: Crickett DeWall

Best Eye Clinic

First place: Eyecare Specialties

Second place: Victory Vision

Best Health & Fitness Club

First place: Trapper Fitness Center

Second place: Ringer Athletics

Third place: Lins FITT

Best Massage

First place: Cinde Porter

Second place: Megan Cook

Third place: Abbie Norman

Best Personal Trainer

First place: Travis Linsacum

Second place: Daina Wagner

Third place: Ashleigh Seely

Best Pharmacy

First place: City Market Pharmacy

Second place: Walmart Pharmacy

Third place: Walgreens Pharmacy

Best Physician

First place: Dr. Kristie Yarmer

Second place: Dr. Scott Ellis

Third place: Dr. Anna Lundeen

Best Physical Therapy Center

First place: Craig Physical Therapy

Second place: Pearson Physiotherapy

Third place: Memorial Hospital Rehab Center

SERVICES

Best Accounting Firm

First place: Jones & Associates Inc.

Second place: THPK

Third place: H&R Block

Best Auto Repair

First place: Big O Tires

Second place: Precision Auto Services Inc.

Third place: Chapman's Automotive

Best Bank

First place: Yampa Valley Bank

Second place: Bank of Colorado

Third place: Bank of the West

Best Barber

First place: Shey Ellis — Stylz 5th Avenue

Second place: Amber Sather — Turning Head

Third place: Allie Craig — Allie Ooop Salon

Best Cable or Satellite Provider

First place: Spectrum Charter

Second place: DirecTV

Third place: Zirkel Wireless

Best Car Wash

First place: Super Wash

Second place: Hi-Performance Car Wash

Third place: Victory Motors of Craig Inc.

Best Carpet Cleaning

First place: Great Divide Cleaning

Second place: Dan Hoffman

Best Cellphone Provider

First place: Union Wireless

Second place: Verizon Authorized Retailer

Best Child Care

First place: Boys & Girls Club of Craig

Second place: Eagles Nest

Third place: Margie Zimmerman

Best Contractor

First place: Jennison Custom Builders

Second place: APH Construction Inc.

Third place: Butch Behrman

Best Customer Service

First place: Travis Wondra — Big O Tires

Second place: Allie Craig — Allie Ooop Salon

Third place: Joanna Hatten — Hatten

Best Financial Planning

First place: Justin Kawcak — Greenfields

Second place: Edward Jones Financial Advisor

Third place: LPL Financial

Best Hair Salon

First place: Stylz 5th Avenue

Second place: Allie Ooop Salon

Third place: New Images Hair Salon

Best Hair Stylist

First place: Shey Ellis — Stylz 5th Avenue

Second place: Allie Craig — Allie Ooop Salon

Third place: Amber Sather — Turning Heads

Best Heating & Air

First place: Masterworks Mechanical

Second place: Shepherd & Sons

Best Hotel

First place: Hampton Inn & Suites

Second place: Elk Run Inn

Third place: Clarion Inn & Suites

Best Insurance Agency

First place: Farmer's Insurance — Debbie

Second place: State Farm Insurance — Justin

Third place: Mountain West Insurance & Financial Services LLC

Best Electrician

First place: Corey Electric

Second place: D&T Electric

Third place: Mark Dean

Best Equipment Rental

First place: Severson Supply & Rental Company

Second place: Samuelson True Value Hardware

Third place: Rocky Mountain Machinery

Best Landscaping Company

First place: Bears Ears Landscaping

Second place: Hatten Enterprises Careful Kut

Third place: Tunies & Such

Best Nurse or Nurse's Assistant

First place: Jacey Wooten

Second place: Jessie Grandbouche

Third place: Crystal Baptist

Best Paint Store

First place: Samuelson True Value Hardware

Second place: M.J.K. Sales & Feed Inc.

Best Glass Store

First place: Northwest Auto Glass

Second place: Black Mountain Glass

Third place: Precision Auto Services, Inc.

Best Law Firm

First place: Romney Law Office

Second place: Cannon Law Office — Heather

Third place: Keller Law LLC

Best Taxidermist

First place: Mountain Man Taxidermy

Second place: Bullseye Taxidermy

Third place: Big Cat Taxidermy

Best Mortgage/Home Loan Company

First place: Yampa Valley Bank

Second place: Bank of Colorado

Third place: Bank of the West

Best Nail Salon

First place: Kelsie Barnes — Stylz 5th Avenue

Second place: Allie Craig — Allie Ooop Salon

Third place: Heather Overton — The Rusted Shear

Best Oil Change

First place: Big O Tires

Second place: Lube Plus

Third place: Victory Motors

Best Pet Boarding

First place: Honey Rock Boarding Kennel

Second place: Bear Creek Animal Hospital

Third place: The Dog & I

Pet Groomer

First place: D'Tail Dog Grooming Salon

Second place: The Dog & I

Third place: Fozzy's Fuzzbutts

Best Photographer

First place: Amanda McDermott

Second place: Tane Otis

Third place: Janele Husband

Best Plumber

First place: Caleb Brown

Second place: Bob Gillam — Masterworks

Third place: Jim McGruder — Masterworks

Best Plumbing Contractor

First place: Masterworks Mechanical

Second place: Advanced Plumbing

Third place: A-1 Rooter

Best Real Estate Agent

First place: Yvonne Gustin

Second place: Sandra King

Third place: Kim Cox

Best Realty Company

First place: Country Living Realty

Second place: Cornerstone Realty LTD

Third place: King Homes and Land Realty LLC

Best Tanning Salon

First place: Allie Ooop Salon

Second place: The Rusted Shear

Third place: Turning Heads Salon

Best Veterinarian

First place: Wayne Davis

Second place: Kelly Hepworth

Third place: Kaycee Stagner

SHOPPING

Best Appliance Store

First place: Miller Family Appliance

Flooring/Carpeting Store

First place: Cramer Flooring

Second place: TLC Carpet One Floor & Home

Third place: Acuna's Flooring

Best Garden Store/Nursery

First place: Bears Ears Landscapes

Second place: Murdoch's Ranck & Home Supply

Third place: Tunies & Such

Best Gift Store

First place: Kitchen A La More

Second place: Bargain Barn

Third place: M.J.K. Sales & Feed

Best Home Furnishings Store

First place: The Furniture Gallery of Craig

Second place: M.J.K. Sales & Feed Inc.

Third place: Walmart Supercenter

Best Liquor Store

First place: Stockmen's Liquor

Second place: Darkhorse Discount Liquor

Third place: Eastside Liquor

Best New Car Dealership

First place: Victory Motors of Craig Inc.

Second place: Cook Chevrolet

Best Pawn/Resale Shop

First place: Northwest Pawn Shop

Second place: Plan B Pawn

Third place: Thunder Run Survival

Best Thrift Store

First place: Community Budget Center

Second place: Elbe Gray's Thrift Store

Third place: Charlotte's Web

Best Tire Shop

First place: Big O Tires

Second place: A&E Tire

Third place: GCR Tire

Best Clothing Store

First place: Maurices

Second place: Murdoch's Ranch & Home Supply

Third place: Walmart Supercenter

Best Home Décor

First place: Kitchen A La More

Second place: M.J.K. Sales & Feed

Third place: Sundrop Custom Framing

Best Meat Retailer

First place: Brother's Custom Processing

Second place: City Market

Third place: Mountain Meat Packing