2018 Best of Moffat County winners revealed
June 29, 2018
The 2018 Best of Moffat County Awards saw a record number of voters, weighing in on their picks for the best of the best offered in Moffat County. Following is a complete list of the winners.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Best attraction
First place: City Park Wave Pool
Second place: Wyman Living History Museum
Third place: Museum of Northwest Colorado
Best Community Band
First place: Black Mountain Riot
Second place: River City Band
Third place: Smokin Gun
Best Community Event
First place: Whittle the Wood Rendezvous
Second place: Grand Old West Days
Third place: Balloon Festival
Best Entertainment Venue
First place: J.W. Snack's Gulf Coast Bar & Grill
Second place: Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion
Third place: Thunder Rolls Bowling Center
Best Family Entertainment
First place: Thunder Rolls Bowling Center
Second place: Grand Old West Days
Third place: Craig Parks & Recreation
Best Female Vocalist
First place: Aubrey Wojtkiewicz
Second place: Stacy Mathers
Third place: Shannon Bohrer
Best Festival
First place: Whittle the Wood Rendezvous
Second place: Grand Old West Days
Third place: Balloon Festival
Best Fundraising Event
First place: Kiwanis Club Play
Second place: Bear River Young Life Car Show
Third place: Cowboy Christmas
Best Musician
First place: Danny Griffith
Second place: John Husband
Third place: Jesse Haskins
Best Nightclub
First place: J.W. Snack's Gulf Coast Bar & Grill
Second place: Popular Bar
Third place: Clarion Inn & Suites
Best Outdoor Event
First place: Whittle the Wood Rendezvous
Second place: Balloon Festival
Third place: Moffat County Fair
Best Place for a Kid's Birthday
First place: Thunder Rolls Bowling Center
Second place: Any city park
Third place: The Adventure Zone
Best Tourist Spot
First place: Dinosaur National Monument
Second place: Wyman Living History Museum
Third place: Museum of Northwest Colorado
COMMUNITY
Best Church
First place: First Baptist Church — The Journey
Second place: St. Michael Catholic Church
Third place: Apostolic Lighthouse Church
Best Teacher — Elementary
First place: Amber Snow
Second place: Peggy Green
Third place: Mariah Woodley
Best Teacher — Middle School
First place: Alicia Townsend
Second place: Sara Linsacum
Third place: Chari Gomez
Best Teacher — High School
First place: Lance Scranton
Second place: Amy Hansen
Third place: Jeff Sullivan
Best City Council Member
First place: Joe Bird
Second place: Tony Bohrer
Third place: Derek Duran
Best County Commissioner
First place: Ray Beck (tie)
Second place: Don Cook (tie)
Third place: Frank Moe
Best Newspaper Columnist
First place: Sasha Nelson
Second place: Andy Bockelman
Third place: Lance Scranton
Best Place to Take Out-Of-Town Guests
First place: Carelli's Pizzeria
Second place: J.W. Snack's West Coast Bar & Grill (tie)
Third place: Wyman Living History Museum (tie)
Best Place to Work (fewer than 20 employees)
First place: Big O Tires
Second place: Yampa Valley Fiberworks
Third place: Eyecare Specialties
Best Place to Work (more than 20 employees)
First place: Tri-State Generation & Transmission Craig Station
Second place: Northwest Colorado Health
Third place: Trapper Mine
Best Scenic Spot
First place: Black Mountain
Second place: Elkhead Reservoir
Third place: Yampa River
Best School Board Member
First place: Lee Atkin
Second place: JoBeth Tupa
Third place: Joann Baxter
Best First Responder
First place: KC Hume
Second place: Rachel Nicodemus
Third place: Ryan Hampton
FOOD & DRINK
Best Bakery
First place: KS Kreations
Second place: Sweet Edibles — Shirley Cromer
Third place: Carelli's Pizzeria
Best Bartender
First place: Michelle Jones — J.W. Snack's West Coast Bar & Grill
Second place: Dena — The Popular Bar
Third place: Cori Soron — Carelli's Pizzeria
Best Place to Watch the Game
First place: J.W. Snack's Gulf Coast Bar & Grill
Second place: O.P. Bar & Grill
Third place: Gino's Pizzeria and Italian
Best Beer Selection
First place: Carelli's Pizzeria
Second place: Loadout Liquors
Third place: Thunder Rolls Bowling Center
Best Breakfast
First place: Cool Water Grille
Second place: Los Jibertos
Third place: Village Inn
Best Catering
First place: Brother's Custom Processing
Second place: J.W. Snack's Gulf Coast Bar & Grill
Third place: KS Kreations
Best Dinner Restaurant
First place: Vallarta's of Craig
Second place: Carelli's Pizzeria
Third place: J.W. Snack's Gulf Coast Bar & Grill
Best Cheap Meal
First place: Los Jibertos
Second place: The Sizzling Pickle
Third place: La Cabana
Best Lunch Spot
First place: J.W. Snack's Gulf Coast Bar & Grill
Second place: Carelli's Pizzeria
Third place: The Sizzling Pickle
Best Chicken Wings
First place: J.W. Snack's Gulf Coast Bar & Grill
Second place: Gino's Pizzeria & Italian
Third place: O.P. Bar & Grill
Best Ribs
First place: Brother's Custom Processing
Second place: J.W. Snack's Gulf Coast Bar & Grill
Third place: Mountain Meat Packing
Best Cocktails
First place: J.W. Snack's Gulf Coast Bar & Grill
Second place: Carelli's Pizzeria
Third place: Thunder Rolls Bowling Center
Best Coffehouse
First place: Mudd Shack
Second place: Starbucks
Third place: Downtown Books & Coffee
Best Burrito
First place: Los Jibertos
Second place: Vallarta's of Craig
Third place: Fiesta Jalisco
Best Family Restaurant
First place: Vallarta's of Craig
Second place: Carelli's Pizzeria
Third place: Village Inn
Best Server
First place: Macho — Vallarta's of Craig
Second place: Beth Payton — J.W. Snack's Gulf Coast Bar & Grill
Third place: Cherissee Murphy — J.W. Snack's Gulf Coast Bar & Grill
Best Hamburger
First place: O.P. Bar & Grill
Second place: J.W. Snack's Gulf Coast Bar & Grill
Third place: Gino's Pizzeria and Italian
Best Italian Restaurant
First place: Carelli's Pizzeria
Second place: Gino's Pizzeria & Italian
Best Margarita
First place: Vallarta's of Craig
Second place: Fiesta Jalisco
Third place: Carelli's Pizzeria
Best Mexican Restaurant
First place: Vallarta's of Craig
Second place: Fiesta Jalisco
Third place: La Cabana
Best Cakes
First place: KS Kreations (tie)
Second place: Sweet Edibles — Shirley Cromer (tie)
Third place: City Market
Best Pizza
First place: Carelli's Pizzeria
Second place: Gino's Pizzeria & Italian
Third place: Pizza Hut
Best Salad
First place: Carelli's Pizzeria
Second place: Gino's Pizzeria & Italian
Third place: J.W. Snack's Gulf Coast Bar & Grill
Best Steak
First place: J.W. Snack's Gulf Coast Bar & Grill
Second place: O.P. Bar & Grill
Third place: Off The Bone Steaks, Pastas and Burgers
Best Sub/Sandwich
First place: Carelli's Pizzeria
Second place: Subway
Third place: Gino's Pizzeria & Italian
HEALTH & FITNESS
Best Chiropractor
First place: Craig Rummel
Second place: Kirk McKey
Third place: Rita Peterson
Best Clinic
First place: Northwest Colorado Health
Second place: Bears Ears Denatl Group
Third place: Memorial Regional Health
Best Dentist
First place: Lee Atkin — Craig Family Dental
Second place: Dr. Neal Fenton
Third place: A Kidz Dentist
Dental Hygienist
First place: Annie Sadvar
Second place: Payton Pogline
Third place: Crickett DeWall
Best Eye Clinic
First place: Eyecare Specialties
Second place: Victory Vision
Best Health & Fitness Club
First place: Trapper Fitness Center
Second place: Ringer Athletics
Third place: Lins FITT
Best Massage
First place: Cinde Porter
Second place: Megan Cook
Third place: Abbie Norman
Best Personal Trainer
First place: Travis Linsacum
Second place: Daina Wagner
Third place: Ashleigh Seely
Best Pharmacy
First place: City Market Pharmacy
Second place: Walmart Pharmacy
Third place: Walgreens Pharmacy
Best Physician
First place: Dr. Kristie Yarmer
Second place: Dr. Scott Ellis
Third place: Dr. Anna Lundeen
Best Physical Therapy Center
First place: Craig Physical Therapy
Second place: Pearson Physiotherapy
Third place: Memorial Hospital Rehab Center
SERVICES
Best Accounting Firm
First place: Jones & Associates Inc.
Second place: THPK
Third place: H&R Block
Best Auto Repair
First place: Big O Tires
Second place: Precision Auto Services Inc.
Third place: Chapman's Automotive
Best Bank
First place: Yampa Valley Bank
Second place: Bank of Colorado
Third place: Bank of the West
Best Barber
First place: Shey Ellis — Stylz 5th Avenue
Second place: Amber Sather — Turning Head
Third place: Allie Craig — Allie Ooop Salon
Best Cable or Satellite Provider
First place: Spectrum Charter
Second place: DirecTV
Third place: Zirkel Wireless
Best Car Wash
First place: Super Wash
Second place: Hi-Performance Car Wash
Third place: Victory Motors of Craig Inc.
Best Carpet Cleaning
First place: Great Divide Cleaning
Second place: Dan Hoffman
Best Cellphone Provider
First place: Union Wireless
Second place: Verizon Authorized Retailer
Best Child Care
First place: Boys & Girls Club of Craig
Second place: Eagles Nest
Third place: Margie Zimmerman
Best Contractor
First place: Jennison Custom Builders
Second place: APH Construction Inc.
Third place: Butch Behrman
Best Customer Service
First place: Travis Wondra — Big O Tires
Second place: Allie Craig — Allie Ooop Salon
Third place: Joanna Hatten — Hatten
Best Financial Planning
First place: Justin Kawcak — Greenfields
Second place: Edward Jones Financial Advisor
Third place: LPL Financial
Best Hair Salon
First place: Stylz 5th Avenue
Second place: Allie Ooop Salon
Third place: New Images Hair Salon
Best Hair Stylist
First place: Shey Ellis — Stylz 5th Avenue
Second place: Allie Craig — Allie Ooop Salon
Third place: Amber Sather — Turning Heads
Best Heating & Air
First place: Masterworks Mechanical
Second place: Shepherd & Sons
Best Hotel
First place: Hampton Inn & Suites
Second place: Elk Run Inn
Third place: Clarion Inn & Suites
Best Insurance Agency
First place: Farmer's Insurance — Debbie
Second place: State Farm Insurance — Justin
Third place: Mountain West Insurance & Financial Services LLC
Best Electrician
First place: Corey Electric
Second place: D&T Electric
Third place: Mark Dean
Best Equipment Rental
First place: Severson Supply & Rental Company
Second place: Samuelson True Value Hardware
Third place: Rocky Mountain Machinery
Best Landscaping Company
First place: Bears Ears Landscaping
Second place: Hatten Enterprises Careful Kut
Third place: Tunies & Such
Best Nurse or Nurse's Assistant
First place: Jacey Wooten
Second place: Jessie Grandbouche
Third place: Crystal Baptist
Best Paint Store
First place: Samuelson True Value Hardware
Second place: M.J.K. Sales & Feed Inc.
Best Glass Store
First place: Northwest Auto Glass
Second place: Black Mountain Glass
Third place: Precision Auto Services, Inc.
Best Law Firm
First place: Romney Law Office
Second place: Cannon Law Office — Heather
Third place: Keller Law LLC
Best Taxidermist
First place: Mountain Man Taxidermy
Second place: Bullseye Taxidermy
Third place: Big Cat Taxidermy
Best Mortgage/Home Loan Company
First place: Yampa Valley Bank
Second place: Bank of Colorado
Third place: Bank of the West
Best Nail Salon
First place: Kelsie Barnes — Stylz 5th Avenue
Second place: Allie Craig — Allie Ooop Salon
Third place: Heather Overton — The Rusted Shear
Best Oil Change
First place: Big O Tires
Second place: Lube Plus
Third place: Victory Motors
Best Pet Boarding
First place: Honey Rock Boarding Kennel
Second place: Bear Creek Animal Hospital
Third place: The Dog & I
Pet Groomer
First place: D'Tail Dog Grooming Salon
Second place: The Dog & I
Third place: Fozzy's Fuzzbutts
Best Photographer
First place: Amanda McDermott
Second place: Tane Otis
Third place: Janele Husband
Best Plumber
First place: Caleb Brown
Second place: Bob Gillam — Masterworks
Third place: Jim McGruder — Masterworks
Best Plumbing Contractor
First place: Masterworks Mechanical
Second place: Advanced Plumbing
Third place: A-1 Rooter
Best Real Estate Agent
First place: Yvonne Gustin
Second place: Sandra King
Third place: Kim Cox
Best Realty Company
First place: Country Living Realty
Second place: Cornerstone Realty LTD
Third place: King Homes and Land Realty LLC
Best Tanning Salon
First place: Allie Ooop Salon
Second place: The Rusted Shear
Third place: Turning Heads Salon
Best Veterinarian
First place: Wayne Davis
Second place: Kelly Hepworth
Third place: Kaycee Stagner
SHOPPING
Best Appliance Store
First place: Miller Family Appliance
Flooring/Carpeting Store
First place: Cramer Flooring
Second place: TLC Carpet One Floor & Home
Third place: Acuna's Flooring
Best Garden Store/Nursery
First place: Bears Ears Landscapes
Second place: Murdoch's Ranck & Home Supply
Third place: Tunies & Such
Best Gift Store
First place: Kitchen A La More
Second place: Bargain Barn
Third place: M.J.K. Sales & Feed
Best Home Furnishings Store
First place: The Furniture Gallery of Craig
Second place: M.J.K. Sales & Feed Inc.
Third place: Walmart Supercenter
Best Liquor Store
First place: Stockmen's Liquor
Second place: Darkhorse Discount Liquor
Third place: Eastside Liquor
Best New Car Dealership
First place: Victory Motors of Craig Inc.
Second place: Cook Chevrolet
Best Pawn/Resale Shop
First place: Northwest Pawn Shop
Second place: Plan B Pawn
Third place: Thunder Run Survival
Best Thrift Store
First place: Community Budget Center
Second place: Elbe Gray's Thrift Store
Third place: Charlotte's Web
Best Tire Shop
First place: Big O Tires
Second place: A&E Tire
Third place: GCR Tire
Best Clothing Store
First place: Maurices
Second place: Murdoch's Ranch & Home Supply
Third place: Walmart Supercenter
Best Home Décor
First place: Kitchen A La More
Second place: M.J.K. Sales & Feed
Third place: Sundrop Custom Framing
Best Meat Retailer
First place: Brother's Custom Processing
Second place: City Market
Third place: Mountain Meat Packing