2018 audit, cost reports to be presented to Memorial Regional Health Board of Trustees Thursday

CRAIG — The 2018 Audit and Cost reports will be presented to the Memorial Regional Health Board of Trustees when it meets at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 22, in the boardroom of The Memorial Hospital.

The board is expected to convene an executive session to review matters of negotiation, pursuant to C.R.S. § 24-6-402(4)(e), and review personnel matters, pursuant to C.R.S. § 24-6-402(4)(f).

The board will meet for dinner at 5 p.m. prior to convening its regular monthly meeting, where other items on the agenda include:

• Consideration of items on the consent agenda for approval.

• Consideration of a resolution to accept a master equipment contract with Tetra Financial

• Reports from CFO and CEO

The complete agenda can be found at memorialregionalhealth.com/about-us/board-of-trustees