2017 Moffat County Festival of Trees People’s Choice Awards announced

CRAIG — Handmade origami ornaments in pastel colors won admirer’s and People’s Choice during the 2017 Moffat County Festival of Trees in Craig.

“The clear winner was the Craig Fire Department with 44 votes. Tanya Mercer was the mastermind and designer behind this tree,” said Moffat County Clerk Lila Herod.

Following the theme “Christmas Around the World,” members and family of the fire department created decorations that would represent Japan, a country that doesn’t typically celebrate Christmas.



“I have a family member that lives in Japan, and we thought that would be a good county to choose,” said Mercer. “We worked on the decorations off and on throughout the year. None of us had done origami before, so we all had to learn.”

Craig Fire/Rescue will receive a $300 check from the Festival of Trees Committee.

Other top vote getters included the Community Budget Center’s tree, decorated to represent France; Northwest Colorado Chapter of the Parrotheads tree, decorated to represent Jamaica; and Connections4Kids tree, decorated to represent Scotland.