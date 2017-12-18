2017 Craig Press Hunter Photo Contest winners announced

The Craig Press’ 2017 Hunter Photo Contest is complete, and with 169 Facebook “likes,” Jessie Staker has been named the winner; Staker will receive a $250 gift card to Murdoch’s for winning the contest. In second place, with 90 “likes” was Brandon and Braelyn Barnes, which a photo of their hunt north of Craig, and in third, with 89 likes, was Shane Zimmerman. Thanks to everyone who submitted. Here is a gallery this year’s submitted photos.