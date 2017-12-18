2017 Craig Press Hunter Photo Contest winners announced
December 18, 2017
The Craig Press’ 2017 Hunter Photo Contest is complete, and with 169 Facebook “likes,” Jessie Staker has been named the winner; Staker will receive a $250 gift card to Murdoch’s for winning the contest. In second place, with 90 “likes” was Brandon and Braelyn Barnes, which a photo of their hunt north of Craig, and in third, with 89 likes, was Shane Zimmerman. Thanks to everyone who submitted. Here is a gallery this year’s submitted photos.