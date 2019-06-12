20 years: Whittle the Wood Rendezvous celebrates two decades in Craig

Robert Waits wields his saw at the 20th annual Whittle the Wood Rendezvous.

Andy Bockelman

Dave Pike was feeling a proud sense of disbelief Wednesday.

As an excited crowd of a dozen carvers gathered for the 20th opening ceremony of Whittle the Wood in Craig, the director of Craig Parks and Recreation asked if anyone else in the group could fathom it.

“Twenty years,” Pike said as an opening salvo Wednesday morning. “Can you believe it?”

All the carvers gathered Wednesday were excited as some looked back on more than 10 years competing in Craig’s wood carving competition.

20th annual Whittle the Wood Rendezvous carvers Stump 1 — Nate Hall, 1st year Stump 2 — Matt Ounsworth, 5th year Stump 3 — Jim Valentine, 5th year Stump 4 — Damon Gorecki, 7th year Stump 5 — Justine Park, 2nd year Stump 6 — Joe Srholez, 3rd year Stump 7 — Chad Stratton, 14th year Stump 8 — Bongo Love, 12th year Stump 9 — Robert Lyon, 4th year Stump 10 — Robert Waits, 15th year Stump 11 — Fernando Dulnuan, 1st year Stump 12 — Ken Braun, 7th year

Pike laid out the rules quickly. He pointed out carvers can use chainsaws or other power tools to carve their stumps, which can be laid down if the artist desires. Carvers got first pick of their stumps by drawing from a playing card lottery. Carvers must be done with their works of art by 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Pike named some of Craig’s most iconic wood sculptures and their makers from past years — Damon Gorecki’s “Freedom” in front of the Center of Craig, Joe Srholez’s “Phoenix Rising” at the Moffat County Courthouse, and many others the city plans to mount around the city in the coming weeks and months.

“I think the first year we only had six or seven carvers,” Pike said.

But those humble beginnings have bred one of Colorado’s premier wood carving events.

Pike was sure to thank several sponsors of this year’s event, including Memorial Regional Health, Trapper Mine, KRAI 55 Country, and the Local Marketing District.

“The competition level is just way up here now,” Pike said. “It’s drastic compared to what we were 20 years ago … Now these guys are really good.”

The event has changed lives for the better. Bongo Love, who is on his 12th year at Whittle the Wood, got his professional start at Craig’s annual event.

“It changed his life,” Pike said. “Now he does it for a living. He got his start out here years ago.”

Robert Waits is on his 15th year at Whittle the Wood. If you haven’t met him, you’ve probably met his art around Craig. Waits said wildlife is a great way to wow the judges and win at Whittle the Wood.

“The only way you really win here is wildlife,” Waits said. “…I won with frogs, owls, ravens,” Waits said. “One year I lost a really cool carving to some rams.”

Waits’ hippie in Craig City Park was recently vandalized in a criminal mischief incident. The smiling hippie’s arm extending upward with a two-fingered peace sign atop the hand was sawed off at the shoulder some time after Craig’s last snow. Craig police said they have no suspects.

A jovial Waits took the defacing in stride, as a compliment.

“It happens,” Waits said. “…If they like it enough to steal it, you can look at it as a compliment.”