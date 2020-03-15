20 Under 40: Yancy Price prizes charged-up work ethic for YAP Electric Inc.

Besides working for Yampa Valley Electric Association, Yancy Price gives his time to local churches and youth sports.

Yancy Price is a down-home, laid-back, quiet local who enjoys owning and operating YAP Electric Inc, where he is a master electrician. The work can be tough and the changing technology can be that much harder to understand, but there’s still that old-school mentality with Price that a good day’s hard work and seeing the completion of the job is what it’s all about.

Outside of work, Price stays heavily involved in his community, searching for continuous improvement. Price donates his free time giving back to the community, donating services and monetary funds to several organizations, including The Journey, United Methodist Church, Love INC, Boys & Girls Club of Craig, and Bear River Young Life. Price also volunteers as a coach for basketball and t-ball youth recreational programs.

In your chosen career field, how has the job evolved since you first began?

There is so much more technology coming out all the time. More and more business is being conducted off the Internet and products being purchased off the Internet. This makes the market so much more competitive and harder to get the bids on the jobs.

How do you feel your line of work is different from someone in a similar job a generation before you?

Wages. When I first started as an apprentice, I started at $8 an hour, today the cost to get someone hired in my field is twice that amount.

What kind of challenges do you feel like you and your coworkers will face in the next decade?

Providing the salary needed and the benefits of a 40-hour work week for me and my employees. As cost of living increases it’s becoming harder for smaller companies to provide that to their employees. Most people already live paycheck to paycheck.

What is the most rewarding part of your job on a day to day basis?

Working hard for 8 hours and feeling tired at the end of the day. Seeing the completion of the job I started at the beginning of the day and knowing hard work got the job finished. If I work hard and go home tired and did my best, I feel that my clients got what they paid for.

I was raised by a single mom, who worked all the time with nothing to show for it. What she couldn’t give me in time she gave me so much more in what it means to have a good work ethic. Yancy Price

If you hadn’t gone down your particular career path, what else would you have liked to do with your life?

Working on a ranch. I love working with horses and love seeing things grow. My goal is to have a place of my own and do just that.

What types of jobs would you avoid at all costs?

[I would avoid] anything that would require me to work away from my family and home.

How do you feel your work-life balance differs from those of your parents/grandparents?

It is very different. I was raised by a single mom, who worked all the time with nothing to show for it. What she couldn’t give me in time she gave me so much more in what it means to have a good work ethic.

How do you feel everyday life is better or worse in 2020 with certain technology shifts?

I think life is better and worse. In many ways technology is very helpful. The computer and internet for instance; just being able to get emails and looking up information is at the tips of our fingers. Everything is just so much faster. If I had my way I would have nothing to do with it. I’m a living-off-the-grid kind of guy.

What kind of strengths or weaknesses do you believe your generation brings to your career field?

I can’t really answer for the whole generation but I know the fellow classmates I graduated with are strong-willed with good heads on their shoulders and have a good attitude towards life.

How do you feel your generation fits into Moffat County’s future?

Just like the generations before us. We all just want to work hard and provide for our families.

