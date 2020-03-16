20 Under 40: Trey Jourgensen provides attentive service with family business at Severson Supply

Trey Jourgensen is among signage for the many brands that make up the inventory at Severson Supply & Rental.

Working in a family business, especially one within your own family, can be daunting. For Trey Jourgensen, the Bobcat parts manager and aarts specialist at Severson Supply, it’s a task he tackles head on and takes great pride in.

Family drives everything for Jourgensen, who says he takes great pride in being able to not only work with his family, but also be home at nights and on weekends, which is something not everyone in this generation can say in today’s day and age.

While economic changes are coming to the area, Jourgensen is looking forward to the challenges ahead, which is a big reason he continues to look for ways to better himself professionally.

“He has continued taking classes and earning certifications to become a Bobcat Parts Manager and Parts Specialist,” said Jacie Temple, who nominated Jourgensen for “20 under 40.” “What sets Trey apart is his dedication. He happily stays after hours and meets customers on the weekends to ensure quality customer service. He enjoys crunching numbers, ensuring smooth operation, operating and working on equipment and serving his neighbors day in and day out.”

Aside from his job at Severson Supply, Jourgensen serves his community through the Kiwanis Club in hopes of building a better community.

“Trey is a perfect example of a young community member looking to invest and contribute to the city of Craig,” Temple added.

In your chosen career field, how has the job evolved since you first began?

Well, when I first began working at Severson Supply, the only section of the business we had was our mining/construction wear parts side. Since then we have added our rental fleet in 2006, and the Bobcat dealership in 2014.

How do you feel your line of work is different from someone in a similar job a generation before you?

My job is way different from a generation before me due to all the new technology and how it affects business logistics, the ways the business operates and how the jobs are performed.

What kind of challenges do you feel like you and your coworkers will face in the next decade?

One big challenge, particularly around here, is the future of the mines and power plant. With the Bobcat dealership and rental we will be alright, due do the fact that we will always be a neighboring community to Steamboat but our wear parts side will definitely take a hit.

What is the most rewarding part of your job on a day to day basis?

The most rewarding part of my job is that I get to do a range of jobs from parts orders, to deliveries, to sales. I also get to be on the road traveling and talking with customers. Another big reward is the fact that I get to be home with my family on the weekends and after work due to an 8-5 Monday through Friday job.

I know there is always going to be new things coming and going, businesses ending and starting and good times and bad times. I don’t like to let these changes dictate whether my life is good or bad. I am going to make everything I can of what I have and what I can do. Trey Jourgensen

If you hadn’t gone down your particular career path, what else would you have liked to do with your life?

I have always wanted to move to Montana or Oregon. Career-wise, I’m not sure what else I would have done. I have always enjoyed the outdoors, so maybe a BLM officer or something along those lines.

What types of jobs would you avoid at all costs?

I would avoid probably any restaurant job. I like to be able to do different jobs around my work and have the opportunity to be able to be outside.

How do you feel your work-life balance differs from those of your parents/grandparents?

Working at a family-owned business, my work life differs quite a bit. Due to the fact that they started Severson Supply they had to establish a name and get our name and business out there. Now, it being established it is my/my co-workers job to keep a good name as well as keep expanding when possible.

How do you feel everyday life is better or worse in 2020 with certain technology shifts?

I know there is always going to be new things coming and going, businesses ending and starting and good times and bad times. I don’t like to let these changes dictate whether my life is good or bad. I am going to make everything I can of what I have and what I can do.

What kind of strengths or weaknesses do you believe your generation brings to your career field?

One strength is the knowledge for the new technology and what it can do to help us, but it is also a very big weakness. I feel like it can help us with everyday life but also take away from work ethic, communication, exercise, mental health and being hands on with stuff just to name a few. There isn’t many times of the day that one isn’t looking at a computer screen or their cell phone and I feel like that is taking away many opportunities and the world around ones self from a lot of people.

How do you feel your generation fits into Moffat County’s future?

“Our generation” is a very broad example. We may be all born in the same time frame but that doesn’t mean we are anything alike. Some people fit into Moffat County very well and will be here for the rest of their lives. Others may want to live in a big city, a town even smaller then Craig, maybe another country. There are people for every job, lifestyle, way of life and every town’s future.

