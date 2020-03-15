20 Under 40: Tony Borher serves Craig through government, business, faith

Tony Bohrer smiles behind his name placard in Craig City Council chambers.

Courtesy Photo

Tony Bohrer has seen a few things from different angles during his time in Moffat County. A successful pastor at Lighthouse of Craig, and general manager of Ivory Tip Outfitters in Craig, among many other hats he wears, Bohrer has had a unique perspective of Craig.

Tony has a long history of dedication to his career and community,” said Shannon Mayes, who nominated Bohrer for “20 under 40.” “Currently, he sits on City Council, pastors a church, gives his time as the Chaplain to the Fire Department as well as local law enforcement. He is dedicated to the success of our community as well as the spiritual well being of those who may be in need. Tony owns and operates two successful businesses that contribute to the economy by providing job opportunities and putting money back into our community. It takes tremendous dedication, passion, compassion and love to give so much to his family, the community, and his church.”

His ability to affect change in families, while also taking charge in making a different in Craig at the government level makes him an ideal choice for the Craig Press’s “20 under 40” section.

In your chosen career field, how has the job evolved since you first began?

I am in multiple careers. I’m a pastor and business owner. As a pastor I think over the pastor 16 years my job has evolved the most.

How do you feel your line of work is different from someone in a similar job a generation before you?

I don’t know if being a pastor is different now from a generation ago. The problems and struggles people are facing now are different. But the human element is still the same. In my businesses I believe the big difference is finding employees. I believe all business owners, to some degree, are facing a challenge to find employees.

What kind of challenges do you feel like you and your coworkers will face in the next decade?

As a pastor, I believe we will face more pressure from the government on what we can say and what we can’t say. As a business owner, we will face more challenges in the lack of trades being taught to the next generations. I am thankful we live in an area that still offers welding classes for high schoolers, just to name one.

What is the most rewarding part of your job on a day to day basis?

As a pastor, the most rewarding part of my job is helping people. To give hope to people who feel hopeless. To see families come back together. In business, I think the most rewarding part of my job is to provide a service to people in our community and around the country. I love it when a hunter comes to hunt with us and says how great our community is.

If you hadn’t gone down your particular career path, what else would you have liked to do with your life?

This is a hard choice. Probably a family counselor.

What types of jobs would you avoid at all costs?

I don’t think there is a job I would avoid. I have been willing to try work anywhere when I have needed a job.

How do you feel your work-life balance differs from those of your parents/grandparents?

I feel my parents and grandparents put family before everything and their jobs understood that. Today we have meetings during family time. Not saying they didn’t back then, but I don’t remember my parents or grandparents missing family dinners for meetings. Family dinners were important to them.

How do you feel everyday life is better or worse in 2020 with certain technology shifts?

I think technology has been a blessing in many ways, but it has also has been a hindrance as well. Take the cell phone for example: if you go to dinner and look around the room how many tables are having an actual conversation and how many are looking at their phone? This is all ages. But the cell phone has saved lives as well. Take social media. It has its blessings catching up with old friends, connecting with new friends and so on. But it also has downfalls. People can’t see the other person’s emotions when reading a post. People say things on social media that they would never say face to face to a person. We have a love-hate relationship with technology.

What kind of strengths or weaknesses do you believe your generation brings to your career field?

I think my generation is in a peculiar position. We know what it’s like to live without cell phones and social media. We understand the value of family and the voice of the generations prior to us. Our weakness is we are slowly forgetting the values of yesterday. We sometimes can only see tomorrow and we easily forget how we got there and who helped us get there.

How do you feel your generation fits into Moffat County’s future?

I am convinced my generation is pivotal to the future of Moffat County. It’s our job to do what the generations before us did and it’s time to roll up our sleeves and fight for the future of Moffat County. What my generation does in the present will affect the future of Moffat County. In essences, what I am saying is if we are willing to do what needs to be done we fit perfectly into the future of Moffat County.

