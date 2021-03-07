20 Under 40: Taylor Duzik finds revitalization in Moffat County’s natural wonders

Taylor Duzik breaks out her stethoscope and buries it in the fur of her dog, Rooster, outside the downtown Craig office of Northwest Colorado Health’s Home Health & Hospice. Besides being a registered nurse, Duzik is a seasoned rodeo competitor, hunting guide and lover of the outdoors.



Though hers is an industry that has been worked harder than ever in the past year, Taylor Duzik has been able to find comfort in the familiar backyard of Moffat County.

As a registered nurse for Northwest Colorado Health’s Home Health & Hospice program, Duzik only had so much time to get used to the job before the COVID-19 pandemic began to put the pressure on health care professionals around the world.

However, as someone who developed her toughness in the rodeo programs of Moffat County High School and Colorado Northwestern Community College, she adjusted well to new challenges.

Being able to have her canine companion, Rooster, close at hand in the office didn’t hurt either.

Duzik’s commitment to her career is only part of her life, and a lifelong love for the great outdoors also plays heavily into her personality as someone who can regularly be found seated in a saddle or enjoying the landscape alongside fellow hunting enthusiasts.

And, it’s that enjoyment of nature she believes is one of the greatest assets among residents.

What is on your playlist? Cody Jinks. Describe yourself in 3 words. Easygoing, genuine, intuitive. Best book you have read? “The Language of Kindness: A Nurse’s Story…” What’s your favorite go-to local dish? Breakfast burrito from Los Jilberto’s.

What is it about Moffat County that sticks out to you when you think of home? The lifestyle and the down-to-earth friendly people. I really love to be on horseback in the mountains in the summer, and I enjoy guiding hunters, so Moffat County suits me well.

What are you most proud of when it comes to your personal or professional accomplishments here? Professionally, I am proud that I am able to give back to the community I’ve grown up in. I’m grateful that I have learned a skill that can positively impact members in our community.

Personally, nursing has helped me develop my resiliency and grit in all sorts of situations. I have become a much more innovative problem-solver.

How do you hope to grow both personally and professionally in 2021? I hope to continue to expand my skillset to provide better care for my patients.

What is the best business advice you have ever received? “There is only one way to eat an elephant. One bite at a time.”

With people looking to move out of the city and into smaller communities, what advice would you give to those 40 and under moving to Moffat County? Have an open mind and expect to live a more rural lifestyle. We may not have all of the conveniences and entertainment of a big city, but it’s really a neat thing to see elk on your way to work in the morning.