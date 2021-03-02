20 Under 40: Shelby Massey thrives in small town setting

Shelby Massey sits inside her classroom at Moffat County High School. (Max O’Neill / Craig Press)



Shelby Massey is an ag teacher and spirit coach at Moffat County High School. As a result of the impact that she has made on her students and her athletes, she has been nominated for the Craig Press’ annual 20 under 40 honors.

Massey answered some questions giving a peek into her life, her musical tastes and more.

What is on your music playlist? I listen to a little bit of everything, but mostly country music! My favorite artists these days are Ian Munsick, Aaron Watson and Morgan Wallen! Can you describe yourself in 3 words? Kind, devoted, and organized! What is the best book you have read? “Everybody Always” by Bob Goff. What’s your favorite go-to local dish? The chips and salsa and fajitas from Vallartas!

What is it about Moffat County that sticks out to you when you think of home? My home will always be on the Front Range where I am originally from, but the atmosphere of the Moffat County community reminds me of home. Small town morals and values are what I love most!

What are you most proud of when it comes to your personal or professional accomplishments here? I am most proud of the fact that I am in year 3 of teaching here at MCHS! After year 1, I was ready to move back down the mountain, but my awesome students and supportive teaching partners gave me a reason to stay and I am so glad that I did!

How do you hope to grow both personally and professionally in 2021? I hope to continue maintaining relationships with people in the community as well as make new ones; I am thankful that the Moffat County FFA chapter is well-supported by our community. Personally, I hope to continue to find reasons to love Craig, and explore this side of the mountain even more!

What is the best business advice you have ever received? I don’t necessarily run a business, but I receive a lot of advice from my ag teacher colleagues. I’ve heard time and time again to teach with your heart and not your mind; be the teacher you wish you’d had (I had awesome ag teachers so I am just trying to fill their shoes), and that if you do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life!

With people looking to move out of the city and into smaller communities, what advice would you give to those 40 and under moving to Moffat County? The move for me definitely was not easy. If I am being honest, I “hated” it here when I first moved, mostly because I didn’t know anyone and was truly on my own in a new place.

But my teaching partners (Brett Miller and Rick Murr) and Mr. Dave Summers helped me along and now I feel so much better about being new to Craig. So I guess my advice would be to get out and meet people, explore & get to know the community and local businesses! Find the beauty in the wildlife and the nature, because that will forever be my favorite thing about Moffat County and the Western Slope!

moneill@craigdailypress.com