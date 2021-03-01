20 Under 40: Sara Linsacum, a community leader in school and the gym

Sara Linsacum stands inside LinsFITT on Russell Street. (Joshua Carney / Craig Press)



Sara Linsacum has served as the assistant principal and athletic director for Craig Middle School since 2019. As a result of her work both in the pandemic and before it, she has been nominated for the Craig Press’ annual 20 under 40 honors.

As a result, she has been gracious enough to answer some questions to give a peek into her life, advice and musical tastes.

What is on your playlist? I love original singer songwriters. I love artists who tell their story like Eric Church, Evan Felker, the Braun Brothers, Luke Dick, and Jack Johnson. Describe yourself in three words: Innovative, passionate, and hungry (not the food hungry… the eager for more hungry). Best book you have ever read? The best book I have ever read is ’Essentialism’ by Greg McKeown. What is your favorite go-to local dish? The Asian Chicken Salad from Carelli’s.

What is it about Moffat County that sticks out to you when you think of home? The open space, the fresh clean mountain air, and the slower paced life are all things that make me appreciate home.

What are you most proud of when it comes to your personal or professional accomplishments here? I strive to build quality relationships with people in a variety of aspects of my life. It’s very rewarding to watch students that I have coached, taught or just been a part of their lives growing and becoming successful members of society.

How do you hope to grow both personally and professionally in 2021? In 2020 I really grounded myself in controlling what was within my control. In 2021 I want to take that and expand on it looking for opportunities within every situation to grow and learn.

What is the best business advice you have ever received? When traveling to Crossfit New England — one of the gym “mecca’s” a couple years ago — my husband and I were asking a ton of questions to the owner and coaches about running a gym, how to deal with hard clients etc…

Ben Bergeron said something to us that I will never forget and it applies not only to coaching in a gym, leading in a school but also as a mother, friend, wife and most importantly, when I am having hard conversations with myself. Taking 100% ownership of every aspect of your life is the secret to that success. When my mind goes to blaming, excuses, BUTS… what if’s, I must OWN it.

If you want to effectuate any change in your life you have to accept ownership for your life. In fact, when you can accept complete ownership for everything in your life you can literally change anything in your life. Sure, you’re influenced by your background and past circumstances, but you are fully responsible for who you become.

With people looking to move out of the city and into smaller communities, what advice would you give to those 40 and under moving to Moffat County? Get out, explore, try something new, become part of something that may seem new to you or what we like to say at LINS FITT, “find a tribe.” This community has such amazing people in it, be willing to get out and be a part of it.

