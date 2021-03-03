20 Under 40: Samantha Wilson creates new jobs, thriving new business in Moffat County

Samantha Wilson inside the entrance of Yampa Valley Kids Daycare in Craig. (Joshua Carney / Craig Press)



She may describe herself as reactive, rather than proactive, but there was nothing reactive about Samantha Wilson creating her own business, providing major relief to parents in Moffat County.

In 2019, Wilson had a vision for Yampa Valley Kids, creating a 5-day-a-week full-time daycare provider for parents who were struggling to not only find reliable daycare for children, but affordable daycare as well.

Finding reliable, affordable daycare in Craig was simply far too difficult for the mother of two, so she decided to take it upon herself to improve the situation.

That dream became a reality in early 2020 as Yampa Valley Kids Daycare opened its doors to more than 30 children, providing a safe, secure, structured place for children to go during the day while parents are at work, while also creating new jobs for those in the childcare industry in the area.

She’s created a model that works and is seeing her vision thrive in Moffat County.

What is on your playlist? Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers, Cody Johnson, Wordan Jilson, Any ’80/’90s Country Describe yourself in 3 words. Casual. Compassionate. Resourceful Best book you have read? “A Child Called ‘It’” by David Pelzer What’s your favorite go-to local dish? Pulled Pork Sandwich-Seasoned Brisket

What is it about Moffat County that sticks out to you when you think of home? As cliche as it sounds I think of home wherever my family is. My husband, my children, my sister and most of my in-laws live in Moffat County and that is what makes it feel like home the most.

What are you most proud of when it comes to your personal or professional accomplishments here? I am first most proud of my family, my marriage and my children. If it weren’t for my husband and my children I wouldn’t have sought after my second-proudest accomplishment, Yampa Valley Kids. I am very proud of our business and the drive I had to go after my vision.

How do you hope to grow both personally and professionally in 2021? I am often more reactive than proactive. So in my personal and business life my biggest goal is to flip that around. Of course in 2020 most of us had to be reactive, there is not a great proactive approach to a pandemic. Being a business owner is still new for me but I love it! Now I just want to be the best that I can be for my team and the families that we serve!

What is the best business advice you have ever received? There is no substitute for hard work. My Dad has been a business owner for as long as I can remember and his best words were actions. He taught my sister and myself to have a strong work ethic and that has made me into the person I am today.

With people looking to move out of the city and into smaller communities, what advice would you give to those 40 and under moving to Moffat County? To live in Moffat County you really need to love the beauty of nature and the West and be family-and-community-oriented, we don’t have a lot here on paper but we have so much here if you look beyond the obvious.

