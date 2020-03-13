20 Under 40: Mike Charchalis keeps building on family’s code of hard work

With a family background in the ranching industry, Mike Charchalis learned the benefits of hard work early in his life.

Still, upon reaching adulthood, he has forged his own path as the owner and operator of Charchalis Construction and Insulation, building up the world in his own way.

In your chosen career field, how has the job evolved since you first began?

My job has evolved in a few ways. Most importantly, the energy code compliance and building practices have continued to advance, allowing us as a company to learn and apply these new practices.

How do you feel your line of work is different from someone in a similar job a generation before you?

Technology and information availability seem to be the most obvious. We have resources available that the generations before could’ve never dreamt of.

What kind of challenges do you feel like you and your coworkers will face in the next decade?

With the recent news of mine and power plant projected closure dates, we have some uphill battles here in Craig, directly. However, I’m excited to see what we can do in this community to adapt and overcome this adversity. We have many resilient folks in this community. I still believe deep in my heart, the reliable, stable energy produced in Craig will still be necessary beyond the projected termination dates.

What is the most rewarding part of your job on a day-to-day basis?

Providing a necessary service to the region. But most importantly, providing a living for my family and my employee’s families has to be the most rewarding. Also leaving a positive mark on the area. Whether it’s on Main Street or on a ranch.

If you hadn’t gone down your particular career path, what else would you have liked to do with your life?

After college, I wanted to come back home to Craig and work on my family’s ranch. However, I had opportunities in construction that seemed more lucrative. I would like to work back into agriculture eventually.

What types of jobs would you avoid at all costs?

I wish I knew the answer. We haven’t learned to really say no. In a smaller town like Craig, you have to be versatile and willing to do many different jobs to remain busy.

How do you feel your work-life balance differs from those of your parents/grandparents?

It’s hard to say. Growing up, my family was very family/work-oriented. I guess I’ve just continued to carry the torch. However, I do have a couple hobbies. My parents/grandparents never had hobbies besides work and family. So that may be the biggest difference.

How do you feel everyday life is better or worse in 2020 with certain technology shifts?

I think it’s better. People and information as a whole are more connected than ever. There are some drawbacks but, I think it’s mostly positive. We all just have to be careful to sift through the misinformation. That seems to be most challenging.

What kind of strengths or weaknesses do you believe your generation brings to your career field?

The strength of my generation will be the ability to welcome new opportunities. The main weakness would be entitlements. Nothing is given. My generation seems to forget at times.

How do you feel your generation fits into Moffat County’s future?

Like I said above, the strength of my generation is willing to accept new opportunities. I think we will capitalize on these opportunities. We are the future here and must do what it takes to make this community thrive again.