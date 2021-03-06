20 Under 40: Loy Jones’ assessment of Moffat County is one of agricultural appreciation

Loy Jones leans on the wooden nature carving on the front lawn of Moffat County Courthouse. An integral part of the Moffat County Assessor’s office, Jones is also a considerable proponent for area agriculture. (Andy Bockelman / For Craig Press)



A love for the land is something Loy Jones lives in her everyday life and something she hopes to pass along to the next generation.

As part of the Moffat County Assessor’s office, Jones is more than familiar with area properties and businesses, but apart from her profession she has a love for the county on a deeper level, particularly its agricultural roots.

Friend Tori Snyder nominated Jones as a “20 Under 40” honoree for her daily work with the county, as well as being a well-rounded person committed to such endeavors as producing homegrown food, working with area groups like Moffat County Cattlewomen and PEO, and maintaining a social media presence for Double A Connected Leatherworks.

“She strives to engage in ways to help out this community. She is such a friendly face to so many people in Craig,” Snyder said. “She is talented in everything she does and she works hard at any task she is faced with.”

What is on your playlist? A little bit of everything and a lot of old country music. Don Williams, Merle, Marty, Conway, Patsy, Loretta. Describe yourself in 3 words. Caring, personable, helpful. Best book you have read? “The Secret,” Rhonda Byrne What’s your favorite go-to local dish? I could eat a turkey chef salad from Carelli’s every day for lunch.

What is it about Moffat County that sticks out to you when you think of home? I grew up in a small agricultural town, so the resilient ag community that remains here feels like home to me. Having tractors driving down Main Street, seeing the semi’s loaded down with sheep or cattle makes my heart happy.

What are you most proud of when it comes to your personal or professional accomplishments here? The relationships I have formed with people through my jobs that will be lifelong friendships.

How do you hope to grow both personally and professionally in 2021? This year I’m all about getting out of my comfort zone and put myself out there in the areas of life that interest me: writing, beef and agriculture industry, helping others along the way.

What is the best business advice you have ever received? Learn to say no. Not every opportunity that comes along is the right opportunity for you.

With people looking to move out of the city and into smaller communities, what advice would you give to those 40 and under moving to Moffat County? Get involved. The best way to have a community serve you is to serve the community. There’s a good variety of groups and organizations here to find your people.