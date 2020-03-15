20 Under 40: Kaci Doolin keeps Draper Insurance banner going strong as part of commitment to area

Kaci Doolin stands between the current Draper Insurance logo and a historical photo of past Craig business JE Draper & Company.

Times, they are a-changin’.

Kaci Doolin is doing her part to make sure Moffat County and the city of Craig adjusts to the changes and continues to thrive. That’s why she saw an opportunity to buy into Draper Insurance, keeping a local business just that — locally owned and operated.

Not only is she making sure a local business stays locally owned, she’s striving to make sure her customers are well-protected through insurance policies, keeping families safe and sound when it comes to coverage, all while balancing a second business and a busy home life.

“Kaci is one of the hardest working people I’ve ever met,” said Emily Padilla, who nominated Doolin for “20 Under 40.” “She has worked in insurance for almost 10 years and recently just purchased Draper Insurance Agency and is navigating being a new local business owner in such a competitive industry. She is also the proprietor of Minted Vintage Interiors, which is a staging business for local real estate agents. With her passion for interior design she sees the value in old things and takes great enjoyment in giving them a new way to shine, as shown in her renovation of one Craig’s more historical homes. This is all in conjunction with being a devoted wife and mother.”

In your chosen career field, how has the job evolved since you first began?

When I began in insurance, I absolutely had no idea what I was doing. Insurance can be very complicated to the average joe. I remember looking at my own policies and I had everything rejected that I could and quickly wanted to learn anything and everything about insurance so I could educate people about the importance of having a good policy. I thank God nothing happened to my family because I had a horrible policy. Now every person that sits at my desk gets an idea of what they have. I like to go to bed at night knowing all my customers are safe in the event of an accident!

How do you feel your line of work is different from someone in a similar job a generation before you?

Oh man, insurance is forever evolving, and laws change so frequently that I can only imagine Insurance being easier back in the day. Underwriting guidelines are so strict now and sometimes it’s hard to place homes out in Shadow Mountain for goodness sake. If they are located behind the empty field due to fire brush scores. Since the Waldo Canyon Fire in Colorado back in 2012 homes that are not in the fire district or they have a high fire brush score are so hard to place unless they are grandfathered in.

What kind of challenges do you feel like you and your coworkers will face in the next decade?

Although, I am actually very excited to see what happens within the next decade, I think we will see increased guidelines for home and auto policies with this will come additional premiums. Insurance companies go off of worst-case scenario. When vehicles are costing $90K off the lot it drives up insurance premiums because they are expensive to fix. I also think we will be faced with economic challenges during the phaseouts of the mines and power plants. I’m very positive that something will come to Craig and capture in my opinion some of the hardest working people in the state!

What is the most rewarding part of your job on a day to day basis?

I meet so many people I wouldn’t normally run into! Everyone that comes to Draper Insurance becomes family in my eyes. I have people pop in just to chat all the time. I get to know them on a personal level and its not just about insurance. I get to see kids get their driver’s license at 16 and watch them grow and have children of their own! I get to educate people and walk them through some of the best times in their lives. New houses, babies and new vehicles. It is hands down the best feeling in the world to be able to help people in this community.

If you hadn’t gone down your particular career path, what else would you have liked to do with your life?

I honestly wanted to be a hairdresser or be a mentor for young mommas. Since I was a young mom that is near and dear to my heart.

What types of jobs would you avoid at all costs?

I don’t know, I think when and if it came down to feeding my family I would probably do anything and everything.

How do you feel your work-life balance differs from those of your parents/grandparents?

My mom was a stay-at-home mom while my dad worked. She was able to be with us kids at any time. I remember in middle school my mom would take home as many kids that would fit in her vehicle, and I can say that my job is flexible and I am that same sort of mom. My house is always full with kids and I love it. My kids comes first and work comes second. Sometimes they overlap and when they do my husband quickly picks up where I left off. We make an amazing team!

How do you feel everyday life is better or worse in 2020 with certain technology shifts?

I feel like my generation is the last to have a real childhood. We got dirty and ran around until the street lights came on. Now kids are attached to technology including myself. If you have balance in your life you get the best of both worlds. We have everything at our fingertips and if we use it correctly the sky is the limit.

What kind of strengths or weaknesses do you believe your generation brings to your career field?

I think my generation brings quick thinking and problem solving into the workforce. With myself I’m willing to try new ideas and think outside of the box to get something completed. I think my agency is successful because of my willingness to go that extra mile for anyone that walks through the door!

How do you feel your generation fits into Moffat County’s future?

We are the future! Young business owners will make this town strong. Better attitudes towards new ideas and growth within the community will also make sure that Craig stands true. I absolutely love living in this town and feel like everyone needs to rethink why they are here. You see so many negative things online about people saying Craig sucks, but in reality we have so much going for us and there is not any other place in the world I want to raise my children.

