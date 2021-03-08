20 Under 40: Kacey Lyons spreads her love of Moffat County

Kacey Lyons stands in front of King Homes and Land Realty along W. Victory Way in Craig. (Joshua Carney / Craig Press)



A woman of many hats in the community, Kacey Lyons sure knows how to spread her love of Moffat County.

A board member of the Women of Moffat County, the president of the Craig Association of Realtors, a real estate agent and a driving force behind the Gymkhana returning to Maybell last year, Lyons knows how to get things done to improve the way of life in Moffat County.

It helps that she’s committed to her roots here in God’s country with her family and friends, taking in all there is to see and do in Moffat County any chance she gets, all while spreading the good word about our little slice of heaven here in Northwest Colorado.

She’s an ideal future leader of Moffat County, helping lead this community forward through good and bad times, all with a smile on her face, positivity in her mind, and a love for the community in her heart.

What is on your playlist? LOL, it would probably surprise you what’s on my playlist but my top pick is red dirt music. You know that saying “I’m country with a little bit of hood”? – yeah that’s me. Describe yourself in 3 words. Determined, Hard-headed, Outgoing Best book you have read? “The Secret,” I use it every day. What’s your favorite go-to local dish? Vallarta’s number 21

What is it about Moffat County that sticks out to you when you think of home? Exactly that, it’s home and always will be. It is truly God’s country. This area is simply amazing and will humble a person. Where else can you live, drive 40 minutes any direction and be in the woods, at a lake or in Brown’s Park with some of the coolest history around? The community itself is a huge supporter of kids and people: there isn’t a better place to raise your kids especially with a strong ag presence.

What are you most proud of when it comes to your personal or professional accomplishments here? My family is by far my greatest accomplishment. I wake up and work hard for them every day. I’m very grateful to have a career that I love but that also allows me to have the best of both worlds.

How do you hope to grow both personally and professionally in 2021? I think both personally and professionally I have the same goal: keep pushing myself to be the best farm/ranch realtor and continue to what do makes me happy. But I also don’t want to forget to live. Anymore I feel like that is something everyone forgets. We are so wrapped up in to trying to be what society wants us to be that we lose ourselves and forget to do the little things that makes us happy. Life is short; we better enjoy the ride.

What is the best business advice you have ever received? “If you’re not first, you’re last” by Ricky Bobby, JUST KIDDING! This one tough for me because I have received a lot of business advice from several entrepreneurs I admire. Probably my favorite is that word of mouth is the best advertisement you can get. I am still old school where your word is everything and you work hard to uphold that and not ever lose it.

With people looking to move out of the city and into smaller communities, what advice would you give to those 40 and under moving to Moffat County? Come here open minded and supportive. Explore what Moffat County has to offer and appreciate it. Get involved!

