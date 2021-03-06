20 Under 40: Jordan McLeslie-Bullock prizes community pride, uplifting others

Helping others with their drive is something that Jordan McLeslie-Bullock strives to do in multiple ways.

Jordan McLeslie-Bullock smiles alongside the wooden mechanic carving that greets customers in the office of Precision Auto Service. Besides working for the family business, she commits a great deal of time to the local chapter of PEO and its efforts to provide educational opportunities to young women. (Andy Bockelman / For Craig Press)



After growing up in Craig and graduating from Colorado Mesa University, the 26-year-old found her way back to the family business of Precision Auto Service.

The shop’s focus on quality repairs and maintenance is only part of her goal to improve the place she calls home.

Jordan’s mother and coworker, Nikki McLeslie, nominated her for “20 Under 40” based on her business capabilities as well as her community outreach through the area’s Philanthropic Educational Organization chapter, working with group efforts to provide scholarships to local high school students, charity fundraising, and furthering education and empowerment for women.

“Jordan has made a true impact in the local community, simply by devoting her life to continuing to make Craig the best it can be,” Nikki said.

What is on your playlist? Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain, Kenny Chesney, Frank Sinatra, Bon Jovi, and Reba McEntire, to name a few. Describe yourself in 3 words. Dedicated, caring, and honest Best book you have read? Anything by James Patterson! What’s your favorite go-to local dish? I think there are too many great local restaurants to decide on one! I love all of the Seasoned Brisket salads, but my favorite is the Red Riding Hood salad. The spicy crispy chicken wrap from The Sizzling Pickle is amazing; JW Snack’s has the best corndogs; Vallarta’s has the best chile rellenos!

What is it about Moffat County that sticks out to you when you think of home? Family, first and foremost. Both my family and my husband’s family live in Craig. Having them right down the road has provided us with the best support system anyone could ask for.

In addition, the unique local businesses here in Craig are a large part of what makes Moffat County home. No matter what store you go to, whether it’s the kitchen shop for a last-minute Christmas gift or the local meat shop, you will always be greeted with a friendly face who will remember you each time you come back.

I remember going to the downtown businesses with my dad and sister during holidays and birthdays to find my mom the perfect gift! We have spent many Christmas Eve’s in the kitchen store and Kester’s Jewelry to find the perfect last-minute gift! Finally, the family business, Precision Auto Service, has truly brought me back to Craig, and has further defined the meaning of “home” for me. I grew up in this business and have worked at the shop in some capacity since I was 10. From cleaning the office with my sister as a kid, to helping my dad work on cars, to where I am now — helping to run the office — this business has given me meaning and purpose in my life. Meaning and purpose that I couldn’t seem to find in the six years I spent away from Craig for college and other work. This town, this business, and the people who comprise both, truly make this place home for me.

What are you most proud of when it comes to your personal or professional accomplishments here? I am proud of the work with PEO, specifically, providing scholarships and educational support to young women in Moffat County and throughout the world. Of the five years that I have been a PEO member, I have spent three of them serving on the scholarship committee. It has been an honor and inspiration to be able to learn about what the young women of Moffat County aspire to do, and to be able to aid them in attaining those goals.

Personally, I am most proud of my husband and I for purchasing our first home, the old Kourlis house. You know, the beautiful and historic home on Sixth Street. I know that might not be an accomplishment to some, but it is a huge accomplishment for us as first-time homebuyers in the town we were both raised and hope to raise our children someday. We have kept the charm of the old house and plan to maintain the vintage theme, to honor the Kourlis family and all their hard work in making it such a beautiful home.

How do you hope to grow both personally and professionally in 2021? Professionally, I hope to continue to grow relationships with the community, both in my professional work with Precision Auto Service, and in my philanthropic work with PEO. I want to represent what Craig means to me, and that is a friendly, welcoming, and loving place. I hope to continue to serve our community in every aspect I possibly can. At work, I hope to be the friendly face you look forward to seeing, especially on the hard days. At PEO, I hope to provide my time and effort to give to the women in our society who are looking to grow themselves too.

Personally, I hope to spend my time educating myself about the needs of our community to be able to step up when I am called. I would like to be a friend and a giving hand to those in need and aspire to do so by being present in our community on a personal level. Alongside that, I hope to continue to place my family at the forefront of what I do. I believe now, more than ever, we have to remember to hold our loved ones close and never let a day pass without showing our love. I hope to live the rest of my life being mindful, present, and loving to everyone around me, and this year in particular, I will work on being the best I can be for those around me.

What is the best business advice you have ever received? Never forget a vehicle. When I first started here, my dad, Chris, explained to me how important it is to not forget a vehicle. In this industry that is so true. I have watched how my dad remembers everything about a vehicle. He can remember things that had happened to it from years ago. It is always so amazing to watch him talk to customers about when they had their vehicle in 10+ years ago. In our line of work it is so important to know not only the customer but the vehicle.

With people looking to move out of the city and into smaller communities, what advice would you give to those 40 and under moving to Moffat County? I would say welcome to the area! There is so much that you can get involved in and so much to do. This is a great area if you love the outdoors, the people here are amazing, and the small businesses are great. One piece of advice I will give is not to be too alarmed if it snows in the middle of June and subsequently hits a record high in August. Finally, it is important to note that Moffat County is full of hard workers that love this little community and town. Don’t be afraid to get your hands dirty working and helping us continue to make Moffat County so amazing.