20 Under 40: Diego Quezada looks to make a difference through sports

Diego Quezada has spent time working as the varsity soccer coach at Moffat County High School.

As a result of his work with the team, the MCHS alumni was nominated to the Craig Press’ annual 20 Under 40 honors. Quezada is in his first season as the Bulldogs head coach.

What is on your playlist? On my playlist I have a variety of music but the music I enjoy the most is country music. Can you describe yourself in 3 words? The three words that describe me are patient, hardworking, and accountable. What is the best book that you have ever read? I’m not huge in reading, so I don’t have a favorite book. What is your go-to local dish? My favorite local dish has to be any pasta dish from Gino’s.

Moffat County High School boys soccer coach Diego Quezada stands on a snow-covered field outside of the high school in late January. (Max O’Neill / Craig Press)



What is it about Moffat County that sticks out to you when you think of home? What sticks out about Moffat County to me is the scenery. We live in such a beautiful area it’s almost impossible not to enjoy the outdoors here.

What are you most proud of when it comes to your personal or professional accomplishments here? As far as my accomplishments, I’m still working on them both personal and professional, but I’d say the interest that I’m starting to get within the soccer community in Moffat County is something I am proud of.

How do you hope to grow both personally and professionally in 2021? “I want to keep on working, to both grow and accomplish things we want, we have to keep working on it.”

What is the best business advice you have ever received? The best business advice I have received is, do something you’ll love and you’ll love your job. If you can make money off of something you love, see it as a business opportunity!

With people looking to move out of the city and into smaller communities, what advice would you give to those 40 and under moving to Moffat County? My advice to those moving onto other communities, stay motivated and stick to your goals. It’s hard to grow certain things in small communities due to limited resources or limited people but if you keep working at it and stay motivated you will be successful.

moneill@craigdailypress.com