20 Under 40: Ashley Najera part of gateway for locals, visitors at Craig Chamber of Commerce

Communication is vital to Ashley Najera’s job with the Craig Chamber of Commerce.

In her role as the membership representative for the Chamber, Najera is in constant communication with local businesses and organizations in an effort to help promote them throughout the community, pushing pride in the community.

“She does an amazing job at innovating processes that need to be changed,” said Brittany Young, who nominated Najera for “20 under 40.” “She is super outgoing and is always willing to help. She also spends a lot of time in her church, Yampa Valley Baptist. Ashley is kind, hardworking, and very deserving of this award.”

The Craig Press recently caught up with Najera to get her thoughts on the way technology affects her job today, while also discussing challenges that await her in the near future.

In your chosen career field, how has the job evolved since you first began?

It is always evolving. I try to not set my mind on one task at work because I have learned it changes constantly. I start on something and the next day it can be completely different. Working with many different businesses pushes me to obtain useful and important knowledge to better assist them.

How do you feel your line of work is different from someone in a similar job a generation before you?

Social media platforms and the Internet are huge. I believe it differs because a majority of communication is done through the Internet, and people prefer it that way. Information is available at the tip of our fingers.

What kind of challenges do you feel like you and your coworkers will face in the next decade?

The challenge we face is that our coal mines and power plant have announced their closures by 2030. Each of us loves our community and we want to see it thrive. We maintain a positive attitude and we look forward to working with our community in establishing creative new ways to support our businesses. LOVE Moffat County!

What is the most rewarding part of your job on a day to day basis?

The most rewarding part of my job on a day to day basis is I get to help people. I love helping people with anything I can. I also feel rewarded because each day I learn something new to not only use now but throughout my life.

If you hadn’t gone down your particular career path, what else would you have liked to do with your life?

I also serve alongside my amazing husband in the ministry. He and I both share a burden to reach young people for the Lord. I love doing what God has called us to do and I look forward to the future and the plan He has for us!

What types of jobs would you avoid at all costs?

Honestly, I am not a fan of heights. I like flying but I would totally avoid any jobs that are associated with heights such as a skydiving instructor, steeplejack or high-rise window washing. It’s a big no.

How do you feel your work-life balance differs from those of your parents/grandparents?

I have a healthy work-life balance. Between work and my home life I am busy, but my family mostly follows alongside, and it allows for a great balance.

How do you feel everyday life is better or worse in 2020 with certain technology shifts?

Technology is great for work and allows jobs that were once difficult to be done faster and easier. The downfall in my opinion is that people become so reliant on technology that when it stops working, we forget how to do things ourselves.

What kind of strengths and weaknesses do you believe your generation brings to your career field?

My generation’s weaknesses fall under interpersonal skills. Verbal communication lacks. Many people in my generation rely heavy on technology to communicate and forget how to connect with people in person. My generation though is very innovative and is also tech-savvy. We want to make things more efficient and get the job done faster.

How do you feel your generation fits into Moffat County’s Future?

We play a vital role in Moffat County’s future. We have a fresh look and once again can be creative in establishing ways to stabilize our community. Outdoor recreation is important to this area and many of us agree that utilizing it is beneficial for Moffat County. The future depends on what we do now.

