20 Under 40: Ashleigh Seely raises family, pursues new business opportunities locally

Ashleigh Seely. (Courtesy Photo)



If there’s one thing that stands out above all else with Ashleigh Seely, the owner of Trapper Fitness, Base Camp and Identity Graphics, it’s her care and commitment to a community she’s called home since birth.

She’s helped bring exposure to the community in a positive way through her ability to create new businesses that have thrived, whether that’s through Identity Graphics, Trapper Fitness or the recently formed Base Camp on West Victory Way.

Rooted in her faith, strong in her beliefs, and driven through her passion, Seely has quietly become a community pillar in Moffat County, providing a means of an escape for those looking to work out and creating new, healthy options for young adults through youth fitness classes in the dead of winter.

Above all that though, Seely remains deeply committed to her family of three boys and her husband, Dan, establishing a good life for the Seelys in Moffat County, allowing her children to experience the same things she once did in her childhood here in the great northwest corner of Colorado.

What is on your playlist? Pop, country, Christian rock, top hits. Describe yourself in 3 words: Worker, rooted, faithful. Best book you have read? “Becoming Myself” – Staci Eldridge What’s your favorite go-to local dish? Definitely Carelli’s shroom steak w mashed potatoes and veggies.

What is it about Moffat County that sticks out to you when you think of home? I’ve lived in Moffat County my entire life, and the very place that I loved growing up and still frequent often is Wilderness Ranch/Black Mountain area. It’s definitely the mountains that make this place home for me.

It has been fun watching my three boys explore the same places I did as a kid. That and Loudy-Simpson park, (the softball fields, the pond, park, and ice rink). I remember spending every summer at softball games with my parents, fishing with my grandmother at Loudy and ice skating with my brother three times per week in the winter.

What are you most proud of when it comes to your personal or professional accomplishments here? That is really a deep question. Personally I’m proud of my husband, three boys, and our ability to build a life together built purely on faith, sweat, hard work and resilience. Nothing we have was handed to us, no inheritance, and to be able to build from scratch has taken a team effort and a lot of prayer, discipline and commitment. Professionally I’m proud of the team of employees we’ve been able to keep and build as part of our two gyms.

The ability to grow as a business comes with a solid group of team members who have the same vision and level of commitment to the community, as my husband and I do as owners. I’m proud all of our employees care about the community.

How do you hope to grow both personally and professionally in 2021? Personally, I have a lot of growing to do as a wife, mother, and child of God. Ultimately my faith and family come first. If I grow and nurture that constantly, everything else always seems to work out. Even if it’s hard in the moment it always works out.

Professionally, I want to be able to fill voids within the community and offer services that continue to serve a need within our small town, especially for kids and young adults.

What is the best business advice you have ever received? “Keep an open mind, be willing to serve, enjoy your work, and don’t take anything personal.” I believe this is incredibly important in order to recognize where improvements and growth need to take place. Without a humble, open mind to new ideas or to criticism there is stagnation. Growth mindset is key to constant improvement.

With people looking to move out of the city and into smaller communities, what advice would you give to those 40 and under moving to Moffat County? We live in a beautiful area that offers an array of outdoor recreation. Find an outdoor hobby that you enjoy, be consistent with your time spent outdoors and apply an active lifestyle.

