20 Under 40: Ariane Caldwell leaves her mark through art, Elevated Marketing

Ariane Caldwell stands inside her home in Moffat County.



Ariane Caldwell is the owner of Elevated Marketing. She is also an artist. As a result of the impact that she has made on the community and her clients, she has been nominated for the Craig Press’ annual 20 under 40 honors.

Caldwell answered some questions giving a peak into her life, her musical tastes and more.

What is on your playlist? I listen to worship music, Indie Folk, and Red Dirt Country. Can you describe yourself in 3 words? I would say, artistic, determined and passionate. What is the best book you have ever read? It is “Battlefield of the Mind” by Joyce Meyer. What’s your favorite go-to local dish? It is Los J’s Breakfast Burritos.

What is it about Moffat County that sticks out to you when you think of home? When I think of home it’s not always a place, but also who you surround yourself with. I moved to Craig just over 3 years ago, and within that time the one thing that has really stood out to me is the palpable sense of community. Relocating to a new area can be a daunting experience, but I was very grateful to quickly realize the eagerness the people of Moffat County have for welcoming newcomers, and building their community.

They truly desire to see growth and success within the local businesses and community members, and will always go to great lengths to help a friend or neighbor. I’ve been met with such support, and have been able to establish relationships and connections that are some of the most rewarding thus far in my life and career. I couldn’t be more thankful to be able to call Moffat County and its people my home.

What are you most proud of when it comes to your personal or professional accomplishments here? It’s easy to say that I’m most proud of the connections and relationships that I’ve made within the community. It has been through these relationships with individuals, organizations, and businesses that I’ve been able to really establish myself as a business owner and involved community member here in Moffat County. With their support I’ve been able to showcase my artwork and allow it to flourish, as well as advocate for my community’s creativity as the Secretary of the Northwest Colorado Arts Council.

I’ve furthered my education, and started a digital marketing partnership to help further the advertising needs of local businesses. And most importantly, I’ve been able to share and pursue the love of God through my church family at New Creation Church of Craig. I am very proud of these accomplishments, but they are so much more rewarding when shared with the incredible people of this community.

How do you hope to grow both personally and professionally in 2021? Throughout 2021 I hope to further establish myself as an artist, and as a community member in order to bring more attention to art in our society. Art is such a broad spectrum of talent, works, and abilities, and it offers so much more than something pretty to look at. A community rooted in arts culture offers its members and visitors a beautiful expression, and sincere look into its people, culture, and history. It creates a way to express oneself, and the unique lens in which each individual sees the world. My goal is to help further this creative agenda here in Moffat County, so that our current and future community members can benefit from everything the art world has to offer.

What is the best business advice you have ever received? The best business advice I’ve ever received would be to pursue what I am most passionate about, and to give my client the best experience I can provide. I am a firm believer in that passion drives inspiration and dedication. If you are truly passionate about and love what you do and provide as a business it will always shine through your efforts and connections. Like the old quote says, Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life!

With people looking to move out of the city and into smaller communities, what advice would you give to those 40 and under moving to Moffat County? Get involved! Moffat County is so rich in culture, and has so much to offer – really for people of any age. Our area is filled with individuals and groups who are looking to include newcomers, and build upon the amazing foundation we have here as a community. Embracing the small town, local way of life is so gratifying, and will really demonstrate how great of an impact your support, time, and skills can have within your community.

