20 Under 40: Adam Bolton proud part of family café’s mission to serve up tasty treats

Adam Bolton displays a homemade Pop-Tart alongside a display case with many more offerings at Prodigal Son’s Coffee House & Eatery. Bolton is one of many family members who operates the downtown spot, opened in July 2020 and owned by his father-in-law, Randy Young. (Andy Bockelman / For Craig Press)



Though it’s one of the newer entries on the list of Craig businesses, downtown locale Prodigal Son’s Coffee House & Eatery is quickly becoming a foodie favorite for many.

Since opening its doors in July, the spot has served up plentiful fresh pastries and hot brews to locals and visitors alike.

Like any bakery, café or restaurant, much of its success comes can be attributed to a team of workers on staff who make it a pleasant place to return. And, appropriately enough for a location named after biblical parable about a reunited clan, it’s a family effort.

Among those making things run smoothly at the business is Adam Bolton, whose father-in-law, Randy Young, owns the establishment. Bolton and his wife, Valerie, have sought to make Prodigal Son’s a memorable culinary experience along with fellow family members Heidi, Chrystal and Zenaida.

Besides cinnamon rolls, muffins, tiramisu, homemade pop-tarts and more sweet treats, service with a smile is also a big component of the menu as far as Adam is concerned.

What is on your playlist? Yo-Yo Ma, Frederic Chopin, Sublime. Describe yourself in 3 words. Loud, detailed, hard worker. Best book you have read? “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry,” by Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson. What’s your favorite go-to local dish? The burger at The Local in The Barrel Cathedral brewery.

What is it about Moffat County that sticks out to you when you think of home? Community events that involve family and friends.

What are you most proud of when it comes to your personal or professional accomplishments here? Establishing a relationship with each person that comes through our shop.

How do you hope to grow both personally and professionally in 2021? Keeping our business Christ-centered.

What is the best business advice you have ever received? Trust in God, pray through the trials, and be able to recognize your own faults and learn from them.

With people looking to move out of the city and into smaller communities, what advice would you give to those 40 and under moving to Moffat County? Obtain employment, meet new people through community involvement, be open-minded and enjoy the simpler things.