2 test positive for COVID-19 in Routt County

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The first two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Routt County were confirmed Friday, March 13, by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

According to the state, the case involves two out-of-state residents who visited Routt County. The ages and genders of the two have not yet been released.

Test results must be sent to the Centers for Disease Control for confirmation. Until that is completed, the results are considered presumptive positive.

Because the presumptive positive cases are residents from another state, the Colorado health department will take the lead in contact tracing and investigation.

Anyone who has concerns they may have been exposed to COVID-19 is urged first to call their primary care providers. Or, if you have any questions related to COVID-19, call the CO-HELP Hotline at 877-462-2911.

The most common symptoms include a fever and dry cough.

If you are feeling those or other flu-like symptoms, stay at home. This will reduce the risk of transmission. Only call 911 for emergencies. Unless you are in need of immediate care, call your doctor or the state hotline before going to an emergency room or urgent care.