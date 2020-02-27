2 perish in Rio Blanco County cabin fire

Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday night that it has completed an investigation into a recent fire that killed two people.

The fire occurred the evening of Saturday, Feb. 22 at a cabin accessible by snowmobile only near Rio Blanco County Road 14, about 24 miles northeast of Meeker.

Initial reports from the sheriff’s office learned that two people were likely caught in the fire that were unable to escape, while two survivors were able to escape and seek help.

One of the parties was later identified as Victoria Temples, 63. The other was ID’d as a 15-year-old male whose name has not been released.

The cabin had completely collapsed shortly after the fire initially reported to Rio Blanco County Communications Center.

Because of the remoteness of the cabin, Rio Blanco County Road & Bridge went to work Monday, Feb. 24 to get heavy equipment to the cabin to remove portions of the building before any investigation or recovery efforts could be made.

By Tuesday, officials were able to recover and identify the parties, while investigative and recovery efforts resumed through Thursday.

This incident was investigated by the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Meeker Fire & Rescue, and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control.

“The Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office has demobilized the equipment staging area, and withdrawn all personnel from the scene,” a news release from the sheriff’s office stated. “The Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office has turned the scene back to the Temples family. During the course of this investigation there was no evidence found to suggest this fire was intentionally caused. The Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to all impacted by the tragic event.”