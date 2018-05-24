2 Moffat County High School students drive away winners of the ‘Aspire to Excellence Car Give Away’

CRAIG — Two Moffat County High School students walked as owners of new — to them — SUVs after a drawing at a year-end Bulldog Pride Assembly, held Friday, May 18.

MCHS senior Talon Flanders, 17, won a vehicle donated by Victory Motors of Craig. Owners Steve Maneotis and Tony Maneotis said several business partners helped fix up the SUV, including Larry Kunkle, of Elkhead Collision; Frank Turon, of FT Auto Worxs; Chris Craft, of Kraft Automotive; Kele Barber, of Fast Carriage Company; Dylan Richardson, of Straight Line Auto Body; and Western Slope Paint.

MCHS sophomore Tauren Farquharson, 16, won a vehicle donated by Scott Cook and the team at Cook Chevrolet, Subaru and Ford, of Craig and Steamboat Springs.

In January, students were issued a challenge by Cook and Steve Maniotis to “Aspire to Excellence.” As further incentive to attend class, keep grades high or improve in both areas, the men each donated an SUV from his respective business.

To earn an entry in the drawing, sophomores, juniors and seniors had to have 90-percent attendance and a 3.5 grade-point average or increase his or her grade-point average by 0.5 and attendance by 20 percent. After meeting these goals, students received additional entries into the drawing if they were involved in two or more activities at the school.

Freshman achieving similar results had a chance to be entered in a drawing for a top gaming system.

The Maneotis brothers said both car dealerships intend to make a similar offer to students during the 2018-19 school year.

While they missed out on the big prizes, many other students walked away with lesser prizes, including gift cards and mountain bikes donated by local businesses as incentives for the Bulldog Pride Points program.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.