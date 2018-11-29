2 arrested after high-speed chase closes U.S. Highway 40 near Kremmling

GRANBY — A high-speed pursuit involving a stolen vehicle on U.S. Highway 40 ended with two suspects in custody at about 9 a.m. Thursday near Kremmling.

Law enforcement officials received reports at about 7 a.m. that a box truck has been stolen from the Steamboat Springs area, according to Grand County EMS Chief Ray Jennings.

Authorities then received additional reports that the truck was stopped in Jackson County along Colorado Highway 14, which goes between Muddy Pass and Walden, and individuals were moving materials from the stolen truck into another vehicle. The suspects left that location and headed back toward U.S. 40, according to authorities.

A Grand County Sheriff's Office deputy later spotted the second vehicle traveling east on U.S. 40. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, and the suspects began to flee.

The high-speed pursuit ended at mile marker 188 on U.S. 40, about three miles east of Kremmling, after the vehicle came to a stop. One suspect was taken into custody on the side of U.S. 40 near the vehicle and the other ran from authorities.

The foot pursuit briefly closed U.S. 40 between Kremmling and Parshall, and a K-9 unit from the Sheriff's Office was called to help. The suspect was found and arrested near the banks of the Colorado River.

A significant amount of stolen property was recovered from the suspects' vehicle, according to the Sheriff's Office. Official charges have not yet been filed, but officials said charges are likely pending in Routt and Grand counties.

Details about the two suspects were not immediately available. No officers or suspects were injured during the incident, Jennings said.

In addition to the Grand County Sheriff's Office, officials from Colorado State Patrol, Routt County Sheriff's Office, Kremmling Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Grand County EMS were involved in the incident.