1966 El Camino wins grand prize at Colorado Cruisers Car Show

Mark Boss stands next to his 1966 Chevy El Camino on Saturday during the Colorado Cruisers Car Show.

Eli Pace/Craig Press

With 90 vehicles entered in the show, Mark Boss’ 1966 El Camino garnered the grand prize at the Colorado Cruisers Car Show on Saturday, Aug. 6, during the Moffat County Hot Air Balloon Festival.

The car show featured everything from Colorado Department of Transportation snow removal equipment to semi trucks, motorcycles, vintage camp trailers and vintage cars dating back to 1931.

The People’s Choice Award went to Garret Mercer’s 1991 Toyota Pickup. Additionally, Boss, who’s from Craig, won the grand prize while Jason Keene’s 72 Mustang, Dennis Brown’s 1940 Ford Coup and Larry Kunkle’s 2015 Hellcat took home first, second and third place, respectively.

As for Colorado State Patrol’s Choice, that went to a 1967 Pontiac GTO.

Colorado Cruisers donates proceeds from the car show to various charity groups in the community, such as Victory Motors Cancer Drive, the local food bank, Christmas for Kids and various individuals suffering from health care expenses.