1966 El Camino wins grand prize at Colorado Cruisers Car Show
With 90 vehicles entered in the show, Mark Boss’ 1966 El Camino garnered the grand prize at the Colorado Cruisers Car Show on Saturday, Aug. 6, during the Moffat County Hot Air Balloon Festival.
The car show featured everything from Colorado Department of Transportation snow removal equipment to semi trucks, motorcycles, vintage camp trailers and vintage cars dating back to 1931.
The People’s Choice Award went to Garret Mercer’s 1991 Toyota Pickup. Additionally, Boss, who’s from Craig, won the grand prize while Jason Keene’s 72 Mustang, Dennis Brown’s 1940 Ford Coup and Larry Kunkle’s 2015 Hellcat took home first, second and third place, respectively.
As for Colorado State Patrol’s Choice, that went to a 1967 Pontiac GTO.
Colorado Cruisers donates proceeds from the car show to various charity groups in the community, such as Victory Motors Cancer Drive, the local food bank, Christmas for Kids and various individuals suffering from health care expenses.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.