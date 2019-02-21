19-year-old arrested on outside warrant during traffic stop: On the Record — Feb. 20

Craig Police Department

Wednesday Feb. 20

7:46 a.m. Near the intersection of East Ninth Street and Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded a property damage crash call. The crash involved three cars, but no injuries were reported. One party was issued a citation.

1:43 p.m. On the 900 block of Yampa Avenue, police responded to a theft report. Officers are investigating the theft of an iPad from a local middle school.

4:22 p.m. Near the intersection of Victory Way and Village Inn, police initiated a traffic stop and arrested a 19-year-old Craig woman on a warrant from another law enforcement agency. Police initiated at least five other traffic stops throughout the day Wednesday.

5:26 p.m. At the OP Bar and Grill, police responded to a report of a possible drunk driver. Officers were unable to make contact with the vehicle in question, and a description of the vehicle was forwarded to Colorado State Patrol.

6:53 p.m. On the 800 block of East Seventh Street, police responded to an animal complaint. A resident was reportedly bitten by a dog, and animal control is still investigating the case. Police responded to at least one other animal complaint call Wednesday.

10:53 p.m. In Craig, police responded to a possible domestic violence call. Officers took a report from an alleged victim at the Public Safety Center about a possible domestic assault, and police are still investigating.