19 photos of Moffat County Class of 2019 graduation caps

As part of Moffat County High School’s Class of 2019 graduation ceremony, outgoing students took the opportunity to express their creativity, honor their past and look to the future atop their mortarboards.
Moffat County High School Class of 2019 graduate Grady Anson makes a grab to throw his hockey-themed cap at the end of the Saturday ceremony.
Andy Bockelman
Moffat County High School Class of 2019 graduate Kelsey Stauffer displays her cap design at the end of the Saturday ceremony.
Andy Bockelman
Moffat County High School Class of 2019 graduate Connor Murphy displays his time on the Bulldog basketball and baseball teams as well as his military plans.
Andy Bockelman
Moffat County High School Class of 2019 graduate Kaleb Younger shows his classic art taste on his cap and necktie.
Andy Bockelman
Moffat County High School Class of 2019 graduate Alyssa Chavez displays her sense of unrest leading up to finishing school.
Andy Bockelman
Moffat County High School Class of 2019 graduate Trinitie Beckner displays an inspirational quote on her cap.
Andy Bockelman
Moffat County High School Class of 2019 graduate Victor Silva thanks his parents through his graduation cap.
Andy Bockelman
Moffat County High School Class of 2019 graduates had a variety of messages and art on their caps.
Andy Bockelman
Moffat County High School Class of 2019 graduates Emily Magruder, left, and Jerzey Landa show the level of their friendship.
Andy Bockelman
Moffat County High School Class of 2019 graduate Caitlin Running shows her future aspirations.
Andy Bockelman
Moffat County High School Class of 2019 graduates KennaLee Rowley, left, and Leah Jackson show their style on their graduation caps.
Andy Bockelman
Moffat County High School Class of 2019 graduate AJ Barber displays his amazement of how time flies.
Andy Bockelman
From left, Moffat County High School Class of 2019 graduates Caitlen Krause, Molly Neton and Terry Gillett share bits of wisdom.
Andy Bockelman
From left, Moffat County High School Class of 2019’s Jackie Barraza joins fellow graduates Josh Pando, Larissa Payan Gonzalez, Naomi Magallanes Torres and Pedro Romero following the Saturday ceremony.
Andy Bockelman
Moffat County High School Class of 2019 graduates and sisters Aliceson, left, and Kamryn Jones have a shared message with a “Toy Story” theme on their caps.
Andy Bockelman
Moffat County High School Class of 2019 graduate Abigail Fritz showcases Disney character Stitch.
Andy Bockelman
Moffat County High School Class of 2019 graduate Bryson Davis features a scene from “SpongeBob Squarepants” on his graduation cap.
Andy Bockelman
Moffat County High School Class of 2019 graduates KennaLee Rowley, left, and Ebawnee Smercina quote Han Solo and Michael Scott, respectively, on their caps.
Andy Bockelman
Moffat County High School Class of 2019 graduate Hali Reyes features a collage of photos on her cap.
Andy Bockelman
Show CaptionsHide Captions
Whether it was flowers, sports nostalgia, inspirational quotes, pop culture characters or an Instagram account’s worth of beloved photos, many students went the distance.
For sisters Aliceson and Kamryn Jones, their plans to be paired together in seating backfired when they were placed in separate rows. Still, the sentiment remained the same as the two used “Toy Story” stars Buzz Lightyear and Woody with the quote “So long, partner.”
“We’ve been together our whole lives, and now we’re going to different colleges,” Kamryn said, adding she’ll be attending Colorado State University in Fort Collins, with Aliceson headed to Greeley’s University of Northern Colorado.
“We’ll only be about 30 minutes apart,” Aliceson noted.
More than one cap paid tribute to “The Office.”
While Ebawnee Smercina’s cap highlighted Steve Carell’s Michael Scott, Emily Magruder and Jerzey Landa’s caps were nearly identical to each other, blending the sitcom with their own lives, both featuring character Kelly Kapoor with a photo of Magruder on Landa’s cap and vice-versa.
Kelsey Stauffer’s artwork was inspired by a design she saw on Pinterest, coming together as a bundle of sharp geometric shapes, shimmering with gold and black glitter, as well as Bulldog blue and white.
“I thought it’d be good to have the school colors,” she laughed.
Kaleb Younger took inspiration from Vincent Van Gogh to paint the top of his cap, the royal blue of which was just a shade off from the sky in the necktie he was wearing to complete the ensemble.
“I’m a really big art nerd,” he said.
The small masterpiece that sat on his head through the ceremony was an indication of where he hopes go after high school, possibly pursuing an art program in China.
“It’s a long-term and short-term plan. I just want to do it as soon as possible,” he said.