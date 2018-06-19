$19 million charge on Memorial Regional Health statements results of system glitch, officials say

CRAIG — Some Memorial Regional Health patients received confusing statements when a technical glitch between the hospital system and the company responsible for printing statements recorded a $19 million charge on statements created Monday, June 11.

“The information in our billing system is correct, however it was incorrectly imported into this batch of statements, causing the erroneous charges to appear. Emdeon is the company that currently prints our statements, and the mistake was made by Emdeon,” said MRH Chief Executive Officer Andy Daniels. “Patients should ignore the entire statement.”

He added that new statements are being processed and were expected to be sent out Tuesday.

“We apologize for any patient inconvenience,” he said.

Patients may call 970-826-8400 if they receive a bill and have questions.