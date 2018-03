$18M being returned from U.S. Department of Interior to Moffat, 3 other Colorado counties

The U.S. Department of the Interior will part with an estimated $18 million this month, money that’s intended to go to four northwest Colorado counties.

The issue of how to get the money from Interior to Garfield, Mesa, Moffat and Rio Blanco counties is a question that remains open in the Colorado Legislature, however.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke on Tuesday told U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., that issues surrounding money left over after the cleanup of the Anvil Points Oil Shale Research Facility have been resolved.

