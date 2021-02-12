15th annual Taste of Chocolate Kicks off Saturday, Feb. 13

The Craig Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Business Association are working together on the 15th annual Taste of Chocolate event, which takes place Saturday, Feb. 13 at select businesses on the 500 stretch of Yampa Ave.

The event, which features local chocolatiers at the different businesses, runs from 4-8 p.m. Saturday

The businesses taking part in the 15th Annual Taste of Chocolate are the following: Prodigal Son’s Coffee House and Eatery, Kitchen A La More, K S Kreations, The Find, Downtown Books and Coffee, Moffat Mercantile, Northwest Pack & Ship, Cornerstone Realty, Kester Jewelry and the West Twin Cinema.

The event will not change as a result of COVID this year, said Tammy Villard, who owns Moffat Mercantile. The chocolate is individually packaged and only touched by the chocolatier before it is given to the customers.

The only thing that has changed due to COVID is the length of the event. They have added an hour in order to give people more time to come and make it more family friendly.

“We’ve extended it an hour to help naturally space out folks and if we can pull in some families that may not want to keep kiddos out too late or be out if there is a large crowd,” Villard said. “Hopefully adding an hour will help with some of that and increase attendance.”

Two of the chocolate items available at the event are chocolate truffles at The Find and chocolate bombs at the Moffat Mercantile.

Tickets to the event are on sale for $20 at the Craig Chamber of Commerce’s site.

