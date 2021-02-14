15th annual Taste of Chocolate a success for local chocolatiers

Chris Thome and his daughter look over the sweet treat options Saturday evening during the 15th annual Taste of Chocolate in downtown Craig. (Max O’Neill / Craig Press)



Despite the snow, residents came out to taste various chocolate configurations as part of the 15th annual Taste of Chocolate in Downtown Craig.

The event had ten businesses with different chocolatiers at each store. The $20 tickets for the event, gave customers the ability to vote on who had the best chocolate, with the votes tabulated up and the money going to the winning chocolatier.

One of the chocolatiers that participated was Kandee Dilldine, though she did not participate under her K S Kreations umbrella.

Dilldine participated by making Texas Sheet Cake cookies at Black Mountain Trading Post. Being down the block wasn’t weird for Dilldine though because this isn’t the first year she’s had to move.

“…This is actually probably the fourth or fifth time that I haven’t been at my store just because in the past, my older daughter has also participated and because she has the kids it’s easier for her to be there. So the kids can be there with her,” Dilldine said. “So I’ve moved frequently.”

The community response to the event was tremendous with places giving out well into the triple digits in chocolate. That included Downtown Books and Coffee where Elisha Medrano and Clint Markham were spending time.

“I guess, it’s a tradition that we started. We started it last year, and then it was fun and you get to come out and we don’t get to have our kids I guess,” Medrano said. “It’s a one on one kind of thing.”

Many of the people serving were determining how many people had come in by counting how many treats they had left.

Downtown Books and Coffee owner Liane Davis-Kling estimated that she handed out roughly 125 boxes on Saturday, though she said that does not mean 125 people came through the event.

The atmosphere in all of the shops participating was a joyous one, with some musicians performing in the stores to the people coming in from the cold. The fun was felt by the chocolatiers as well, who passionately told people about their treats and gave little kids extra outside of what they gave the parents. That includes Erica O’Mailia, who made Raspberry Cream Cheese Brownies at K S Kreations.

“I really enjoy baking and I enjoy people, so what better than to bake something for people to enjoy,” O’Mailia said.

As of Saturday night, the winner of Taste of Chocolate had not yet been determined.

