14th Judicial District posts notice of court operations amid COVID-19 concerns

Andy Bockelman

In light of concerns surrounding COVID-19, the 14th Judicial District wants people to stay away from the courthouse and probation offices if they are showing signs of illness.

The courts and probation department provides important and essential services to the public and will try maintain normal operations to the fullest extent possible, according to a press release from the 14th Judicial District.

The 14th Judicial District is asking people to please not come to the courthouse or probation offices if they are experiences or showing the following signs:

you have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and you have not received a subsequent test confirming that you are currently virus-free

you have been in direct contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the past fourteen days

you are experiencing a fever, cough, shortness of breath, or any other respiratory illness symptoms

If any of these three criteria apply, the 14th Judicial District is asking you to please call the clerk’s office at (970) 824-8254 ext. 7 to reschedule a court date or request to appear by telephone if you are not represented by an attorney, or contact your attorney to file a request for a continuance or a telephone appearance.

If you are subpoenaed as a witness in a case, please contact the attorney or party issuing the subpoena to explain the circumstances and discuss the options available. If you are summoned to report for jury duty, please contact the jury commissioner at (970) 824-8254 ext. 5 to reschedule your jury service. Please call to reschedule appointments with the probation department (970) 824-7304.

Updates on court operations will be posted at http://www.courts.state.co.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com