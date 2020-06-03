14th Judicial District announces Moffat County Court vacancy

Hon. Sandra Gardner will retire from her seat on Aug. 1, 2020.

Craig Press File

In a surprise announcement Wednesday afternoon, the 14th Judicial District says it will begin interviewing and selecting nominees to replace Hon. Sandra Gardner, who will retire on August 1.

The 14th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet via teleconference on July 1, to interview and select nominees for appointment by the governor to the office of county judge for Moffat County.

To be eligible, the applicant must be a qualified elector of Moffat County at the time of investiture and have graduated high school or attained the equivalent of a high school education as indicated by the Department of Education, based upon the record made on the General Education Development test. The annual salary for this position is $107,766, and it is a 65 percent position. The initial term of office of a county judge is a provisional term of two years; thereafter, the incumbent county judge, if approved by the voters, has a term of four years.

Application forms are available from the office of the ex officio chair of the nominating commission, Justice Monica M. Márquez, 2 E. 14th Ave., Denver, CO 80203; and the office of the court executive, Peggy Gentles, 1955 Shield Dr., Unit 200, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487. Applications also are available on the court’s home page athttp://www.courts.state.co.us/Careers/Judge.cfm

Support Local Journalism Donate



The completed application must be e-mailed to the address listed in the instructions below no later than 4 p.m. June 26. Late applications will not be considered. Any person wishing to suggest a candidate to fill the vacancy may do so by letter to be submitted to any member of the nominating commission, with a copy to the ex officio chair, no later than 4 p.m. June 19.

The members of the nominating commission for the 14th Judicial District are: James Osborne of Craig; Harper Louden, Matthew Tjosvold, Randall Salky, Ryan Dougherty, and Lulu Gould of Steamboat Springs; and Sandra Doudna of Grand Lake.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com