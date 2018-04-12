Education briefs: 12th annual Children’s Festival Saturday

Celebrate children at the 12th annual Children's Festival, slated for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at the Centennial Mall 1111 W. Victory Way.

The Early Childhood Coalition and Connections4Kids will have resources for families, games for children and safety tips.

Moffat County Libraries staff will also be on hand with information about upcoming events and how to help children become good readers, and Rosy the Atmos Energy skunk is expected to make an appearance.

About 24 agencies will be present, offering information, support and fun for families. For more information, call Trish or Betsy at 970-824-1081.



Moffat County Education Association Grub Club Food Drive runs through April 19



Members of the Moffat County Education Association, with the assistance of area schools, is collecting food to help the Love Inc. Peanut Butter and Jelly Program. With the help of Moffat County school nurses, the PBJ program provides weekend food bags for at-risk children.

During the week, food is provided by the Boys & Girls Club and the schools' free lunch programs, but on weekends, some children are left without resources. Each PBJ Program bag is packed with food young children can easily prepare and consume without the assistance of an adult. Each school is being asked to collect different items for Love. Inc.

• East Elementary School: Pop tarts, pudding cups

• Sunset Elementary School: Fruit cups, saltine crackers

• Sandrock Elementary School: Cheese crackers, Juicy Juice

• Ridgeview Elementary School: Fruit snacks, individual bags of oatmeal

• Craig Middle School: Applesauce cups, Yoo-hoo milk

• Moffat County High School: Peanut butter crackers, granola bars

• Administration Building and Early Childhood Center: Pop tarts and cheese crackers



Students, parents and community members may drop items off at each neighborhood school through Thursday, April 19, and MCEA members will deliver all donations to Love Inc. To learn more, visit facebook.com/moffatcountyea.

Final Big Wig Professional Development Program presentation planned for Tuesday



Colorado Northwestern Community College faculty and staff, with the help of local elected officials and nonprofit and business leaders, are holding a professional development series — The Big Wig.



The final presentation of the series will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 17. How to be a Big Wig, a panel discussion including elected officials, nonprofit and business leaders, will answer questions about what it takes to become a leader in a profession.

Presentation and food will be provided in the Library of the Academic Building on the Craig Campus, 2801 W. Ninth St.

Meat Quality Assurance programs set for Thursday and May 17

To show and sell their animals, 4-H members age 8 to 14 and all first-year 4-H members enrolled in market and/or breeding livestock projects must attend a Meat Quality and Assurance program. Programs are being offered Thursday, April 19 and Thursday, May 17. Both classes begin at 6 p.m. at the Moffat County Extension Office, 221 W. Victory Way.

For more information or to reserve a spot, call 970-824-9107.

National Library Week ends Saturday, April 14

Moffat County Libraries Craig Branch will have cookies and activities between 2 and 4 p.m. daily through Saturday, April 14, in observance of National Library Week. The library hopes residents will stop by to discover more about what the library has to offer. Complete the April puzzle to be entered in a drawing for a signed copy of “The Traitor’s Crux,” by local author Jessica Prather.



Application deadline for Rotary Youth Leadership Camp extended to April 27

Applications are available for camp for Rotary Youth Leadership for current high school sophomores or juniors and Young Rotary Youth Leadership for current seventh-graders.



The Craig Rotary Club will sponsor four high-school students for RYLA and four seventh-grade students to YRYLA to camp this summer. RYLA camp is held at the YMCA in Estes Park, and YRYLA is held at the Ponderosa Retreat and Conference Center in Larkspur.



The deadline to apply has been extended to Friday, April 27. For more information, contact Renee Campbell at rcampbell@craigdailypress.com or 970-875-1788.

Children’s Book Week April 30 through May 5



Celebrate Children’s book week with the Moffat County Library by attending Story Time at 10 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. on May 3 dressed as a favorite book character.

Story Time themes are as follows.

• April 19 — Rainbow of Colors

• April 26 — Rainy Days

Ridgeview Elementary School offering after-school programs



Cursive Writing, Greenhouse and Talent Show are the next three after-school programs to be offered to students attending Ridgeview Elementary School. Additional information is will be sent home in each student’s Friday folder. For more information, email PAC President Mindy Baker at mindyrb@ymail.com.

