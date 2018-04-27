 12-year-old Grand Junction girl found safe | CraigDailyPress.com

12-year-old Grand Junction girl found safe

Grand Junction Daily Sentinel
Courtesy

47-year-old Jody Haskin , left, was named as a person of interest in the suspected kidnapping of 12-year-old Raeanna Rosencrans, right.

Law enforcement officers found 12-year-old Raeanna Rosencrans late Thursday at a Walmart in Rifle, the Grand Junction Police Department announced in a late-night press release.

Raeanna, who had been taken just after school near her Pear Park home Wednesday, was found just before 10 p.m. She appeared to be unharmed but was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

