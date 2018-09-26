$10K grant from Dominion Energy supports new medical office building in Craig

CRAIG — The latest business to get behind an effort to improve medical services in Moffat County doubled the amount of the original grant request.

Dominion Energy's program of giving focuses on promoting a healthy environment by investing in and fulfilling its corporate responsibility to support the well-being of communities in which it and its subsidiaries conduct business, according to company officials.

In support of that mission, Albert Bertagnolli and Steven Grover, of Dominion Energy in Rock Springs, Wyoming, were in Craig Wednesday, Sept. 26, to present a $10,000 check to The Memorial Regional Health Foundation in support of the new Memorial Regional Health Medical Office Building.

The check presentation occurred in front of the medical office building, which is under construction adjacent to The Memorial Hospital.

MRH CEO Andy Daniels said that he expects the structure to be completely enclosed by the end of October. He also expressed the hospital's appreciation for the contribution.

"Dominion Energy's generous donation supports the hospital's mission to provide patient-centered health and wellness to our community," he said.

Recommended Stories For You

Dominion Energy, previously Questar Corporation, has provided funding to MRH in the past. In 2013, Questar Corporation contributed funding for the electronic medical record system for the Emergency Department.

"The Memorial Regional Health Foundation appreciates Dominion's partnership in promoting a healthy environment for our community," said MRH Foundation Director Eva Peroulis.

The funding approved by Dominion was twice the requested amount.

“They felt it was important to come in at a higher level in support of this important project. Receiving this grant award is an example of the support that is behind improving the quality of health care in our community," Peroulis said.