101 photos from the 101st Moffat County Fair

101 photos from the 101st Moffat County FairNews | August 11, 2019 Craig Press Staff Tristen Counts holds up his winning animal for the rabbit show at the 101st Moffat County Fair.Andy Bockelman Elias Browning’s hen claims a blue ribbon at the 101st Moffat County Fair.Andy Bockelman Entrants set up for the poultry show at the 101st Moffat County Fair.Andy Bockelman Haley Boatman performs at the 101st Moffat County Fair.Andy Bockelman Rock climbing and a trampoline are among the activities at the 101st Moffat County Fair.Andy Bockelman A bevy of bounce houses are among the activities at the 101st Moffat County Fair.Andy Bockelman Cattle get a well-earned bath at the 101st Moffat County Fair.Andy Bockelman Entrants prepare for Derby Days turtle races at the 101st Moffat County Fair.Andy Bockelman Kacey Green cheers as her turtle takes a huge lead in Derby Days races at the 101st Moffat County Fair.Andy Bockelman Kannon Gustin wastes no time getting messy at the pie-eating contest at the 101st Moffat County Fair.Andy Bockelman Karmen Christopher attempts to coax her turtle racer out of his shell at the 101st Moffat County Fair.Andy Bockelman Entrants check with the judges between bites at the pie-eating contest at the 101st Moffat County Fair.Andy Bockelman Bobbie Evenson keeps weenie dog racer Sparky off his feet after Derby Days races at the 101st Moffat County Fair.Andy Bockelman Competitors have about one minute left in the pie-eating contest at the 101st Moffat County Fair.Andy Bockelman Kannon Gustin, left, and Treyton Jocobson tie for top honors and $50 each in the pie-eating contest at the 101st Moffat County Fair.Andy Bockelman A variety of farm equipment is on display on the midway at the 101st Moffat County Fair.Andy Bockelman A variety of 4-H projects are on display beneath the grandstands at the 101st Moffat County Fair.Andy Bockelman A variety of 4-H projects are on display beneath the grandstands at the 101st Moffat County Fair.Andy Bockelman A variety Cullen Reuer displays his 4-H project on small engine repair beneath the grandstands at the 101st Moffat County Fair.Andy Bockelman A variety of 4-H projects are on display beneath the grandstands at the 101st Moffat County Fair.Andy Bockelman A restored buggy is among the crafts projects at the pavilion at the 101st Moffat County Fair.Andy Bockelman Preserves are among the crafts projects at the pavilion at the 101st Moffat County Fair.Andy Bockelman Crafts projects at the pavilion at the 101st Moffat County Fair.Andy Bockelman Crafts projects at the pavilion at the 101st Moffat County Fair.Andy Bockelman Crafts projects at the pavilion at the 101st Moffat County Fair.Andy Bockelman Parents proudly display the entrants of the Cowboy Baby Contest at the 101st Moffat County Fair.Andy Bockelman Zander Cook — Future FFA PresidentAndy Bockelman Anthony Anderson — Future Bronc RiderAndy Bockelman Emersyn Murr — No-Nonsense Country GirlAndy Bockelman Talia Georgiou — Miss ColoradoAndy Bockelman Stirling Anderson — All-Around CowgirlAndy Bockelman Breley Hatch — Future Fair QueenAndy Bockelman Breley Hatch and sister Kemrey Andy Bockelman Knox Norman — Future Country Western SingerAndy Bockelman Ralin Crider — Future Championship Dog TrainerAndy Bockelman Brett Myers — Future Denver Broncos QuarterbackAndy Bockelman Kinsley Knez — Future Dairy PrincessAndy Bockelman Clayton Earl — Future Team RoperAndy Bockelman The entrants of the Sheep Lead Contest at the 101st Moffat County Fair. From left, Kaycee Floeter, Bryndle Moon, Aunaka Moon and Brigston Moon.Andy Bockelman Competitors in the Wednesday evening market show for the 101st Moffat County Fair hold their lambs steady for judging.Andy Bockelman Siblings Michael and Payton Voloshin lead animals into the ring during the Moffat County Fair beef show.Andy Bockelman Competitors bring their animals to a halt for judging during the Moffat County Fair sheep show.Andy Bockelman Zachary Winters chats with the judge during the Moffat County Fair goat show.Barry Steadman Dustin McLaughlin’s Grand Champion and Reserve Champion market sheep are celebrated during the 101st Moffat County Fair.Andy Bockelman Joseph Bacon has his mini-heifer Waffles for the beef show.Andy Bockelman Easton Eckroth leads his heifer out of the ring during the Moffat County Fair beef show.Andy Bockelman Abbigail Stehle smiles during the beef show.Andy Bockelman Emma Villard works to keep her animal Hector in place during judging for the sheep show.Andy Bockelman Fair Queens Mackenzie Schneider-Ott and Adyson Pankey and Junior Attendant Makylee Ott display the many ribbons they distribute during the 101st Moffat County Fair.Andy Bockelman Trinity Boulger leads her goat into the ring for judging at the Moffat County Fair goat show Thursday.Barry Steadman Miss Rodeo Colorado Kellie Stockton makes a pass through the arena of the Moffat County Fair rodeo.Andy Bockelman Riley Simmons of Sheridan, Wyoming comes out of the chute during saddle bronc riding at the Moffat County Fair rodeo.Andy Bockelman A one-man rendition of the Village People is part of the entertainment at the Moffat County Fair rodeo.Andy Bockelman Kids rush a group of pigs during the Catch-a-Pig Contest at the Moffat County Fair rodeo.Andy Bockelman Kids work at capturing a porker at the Catch-a-Pig Contest at the Moffat County Fair rodeo.Andy Bockelman Animals don’t make it easy as kids chase after them at the Catch-a-Pig Contest at the Moffat County Fair rodeo.Andy Bockelman Kids claim a new animal to take home at the Catch-a-Pig Contest at the Moffat County Fair rodeo.Andy Bockelman Children team up for the chance to capture the speedy animals in the Catch-a-Pig Contest at the Moffat County Fair rodeo.Andy Bockelman Garrett Uptain holds on tight during saddle bronc riding at the Moffat County Fair rodeo.Andy Bockelman Miss Rodeo Colorado Kellie Stockton holds high the American flag in the arena between rounds of the Moffat County Fair rodeo.Andy Bockelman Mitch Walz and Kasen Brennise start their run in team roping during the Moffat County Fair rodeo.Andy Bockelman Wyatt Uptain and George Raftopoulos work together for team roping during the Moffat County Fair rodeo.Andy Bockelman Kyle Lyons works to take down his quarry in “businessman bulldogging” during the Moffat County Fair rodeo.Andy Bockelman Makylee Ott, 11, holds the wheel of a M1088 5-ton fire truck while her brother McKennon, 7, watches. Riders confer before their turn in the arena in the Western Division of the Moffat County Fair open horse show.Andy Bockelman Ashlyn Skufca takes a break with riding partner Lisa between rounds of the Western Division of the Moffat County Fair open horse show.Andy Bockelman Trinity Boulger puts her steed through the paces in the Western Division of the Moffat County Fair open horse show.Andy Bockelman Monte Babcock shows his stuff in the Western Division of the Moffat County Fair open horse show.Andy Bockelman Freedom Hooves client Jaxom Gunderson keeps his horse steady in the arena as part of the Moffat County Fair.Andy Bockelman Freedom Hooves client Jason Latham guides his horse along as part of the Moffat County Fair.Andy Bockelman Freedom Hooves client Katlyn Miller leads her horse into the arena as part of the Moffat County Fair.Andy Bockelman Bobby Holmberg greets his horse as he readies to be lifted onto the saddle to ride in the Moffat County Fair with help from Freedom Hooves staff.Andy Bockelman Matthew Stehle completes his showing of riding skills as part of the Moffat County Fair with help from Freedom Hooves staff.Andy Bockelman Bobby Holmberg smiles while on horseback as part of the Moffat County Fair with help from Freedom Hooves staff.Andy Bockelman Bryndle Moon poses for a photo following the Sheep Lead Contest at the 101st Moffat County Fair.Andy Bockelman Entrants in the sheep show lead their animals into the ring for judging.Andy Bockelman Goat show competitors work to keep their animals planted.Barry Steadman 101 photos from the 101st Moffat County FairAugust 11, 2019A collection of photos from the 101st Moffat County Fair. 