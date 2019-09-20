$100K grant to address mental health, substance abuse in Moffat County

A collaborative effort by multiple local agencies recently earned $100,000 planning grant from Health Resources and Services Administration.

The agencies are seeking community assistance in how to best use the funds to address area mental health, substance abuse and complex chronic medical illnesses.

Personnel with Memorial Regional Health, Open Mind Springs Health, Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, Craig Police Department, Open Heart Advocates, Affinity Healthcare, and Providence Recovery Services are among those organizing the effort.

The team will meet from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Memorial Regional Health, 750 Hospital Loop, with community members encouraged to attend.

“We have all noticed an increase in individuals that are suffering from these ailments and have very little support,” the news release said. “We have an incredible amount of energy. Our goal is to bring in regional presence and go for a larger federal grant to help individuals in Northwest Colorado. We would love to have collaboration from anyone that would like to attend.”

For more information, call 970-826-3103.