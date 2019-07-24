10 years later: Craig community invited to join in Carol Jacobson memorial

Carol Jacobson passed away in a rafting accident in July 2009, and friends and family will celebrate her life this weekend.

File Photo

The coming week marks 10 years since Craig lost Carol Jacobson to a rafting accident, and friends and family are looking to celebrate the occasion in remembrance of the beloved community member.

Jacobson perished July 29, 2009 during a trip along the Green River when her raft overturned at Triplet Falls near Dinosaur National Monument in western Moffat County.

Then the owner of Downtown Books, Jacobson was memorialized through a poetry contest for middle school students, among other community remembrances.

Jacobson’s son, Aaron, will host a series of get-togethers this weekend to honor his mother’s memory. Traveling from Texas, he and his family will arrive in Craig Friday and will be at Wyman Living History Museum most of Saturday and Sunday as part of a community gathering.

All are welcome to drop by and share their memories of Carol.

“I just want people to know that if they were moved or touched by her at some point, we’ll be doing this celebration,” Aaron said.

For a full schedule of happenings during the weekend, visit bookladyincraig.com or contact Aaron Jacobson at 512-937-0859 or aj9jacobson@gmail.com.